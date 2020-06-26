How to Sell Your House in 5 Days – 2020 Guide

There comes a time in everyone’s life when you have to move out of your home for all kinds of different reasons. Whether you have found a new job in a different city, found a bigger home for your family, or whatever else it is, it is time to sell your old house. Unfortunately, selling a house is not an easy task at all. It is a process that can take up to several weeks, months, and sometimes even years. It all depends on your knowledge of selling and its condition.

But, what should you do if you want to speed up this process? There are situations where you will have to move out of your old house as quickly as possible or maybe you just need to get to some quick cash.

Believe it or not, with the right planning, you might even reduce the amount of time to sell your old house to just five days instead of five weeks. Is that even possible? Yes, it actually is. I wondered the same thing and it turns out that it is. To help you with this process, here is a guide filled with tips that will show you what you can do to speed things up.

1. Determine its value

One of the first things you will need to do is determine just exactly how much your house is worth. If you price it over what it’s worth, you probably won’t have any luck finding the right buyers. Most people would like to save as much money as possible when buying a new home. This is why it is essential that you find the perfect pricing if you want to finish this process as quickly as possible.

However, I should also mention that undervaluing your home is not a good idea either. The first reason why you should do this is that you will lose money. When moving homes, it is very important that you have as much money as possible in your bank account. If this is not a good enough reason, you should also know that a very low price for a valuable home will deter customers away.

They will think that there is some hidden reason why the pricing is so low. So, make sure you do your research about the value of the houses in your neighborhood and use online information to determine just exactly how much you will be able to sell it.

2. Consider home buyers

For those that are looking for the fastest way possible to sell their own home, I would recommend considering a company that buys houses. How do these companies work and how they make a profit out of this. Well, these companies are not charity, they will make a huge profit out of buying houses, but it will also be beneficial to the customer, or in this case, you.

When time is of the essence and speed is crucial in these kinds of situations, home buying companies seem to be the best option. Of course, they won’t offer you a price that can be relatable with the real value of the property, but at least you were able to finish this entire process in under a week. Naturally, if you do not feel satisfied with this pricing, you can always go back to the slower process of listing it on the market and so on.

I believe that the biggest reason why you should consider going with this option is that you won’t have to bother about doing any kind of fixing or repairs according to faircashdeal.com, most of these companies will buy your property as-is.

To put it simply, you get less money, but it will be faster and there won’t be any kind of stress or hassle.

3. Consider hiring a real estate agent

I am sure that after reading halfway through this article, you’re starting to realize just how complicated this entire process can be. Even just finding the right value for your home is not something easy. It requires a lot of research. Unfortunately, most of us do not have the free time to do this kind of research.

However, by hiring a real estate agent, they can take over every task that is related to selling your old property. They will handle all of the documentation, they will find interested buyers, they will hire repair companies if there needed and will basically do everything else.

Keep in mind, a real estate agent can be expensive depending on their level of experience, but I think that the expense for such an agent is more than worth it. Losing a couple of thousand dollars while avoiding all of that stress of selling a home seems like a win-win situation.

4. Do all of the needed repairs

Every other house is in need of some kind of repair. It doesn’t matter what it is, what matters is that you will have to take some time to repair that problem. If you do not, you may lose potential customers. Losing customers is not acceptable considering that you want to sell your property in under five days, especially in 2020. You must not lose any opportunities just because you are lazy to do some home repairs.

Even something as simple as a dripping faucet or clogged toilet may scare away buyers from your property. This is because most family people just want to settle into a new home that is already prepared and ready for anything. They wouldn’t want to bother with fixes right after moving in.

5. Clean some things up

The last thing you can do to make your house a bit more appealing to potential buyers is to clean it up. Wipe the floors, dust the furniture, clean the bathrooms, and do everything you can to make things look fresher and prettier. In nice thorough clean will go a long way when it comes to selling a house.

By following these five tips I mentioned in this 2020 guide I’m sure that you will succeed in selling your house in under five days.