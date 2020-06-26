6 Online Tools Every Student Should Know About

Students of today do not exactly understand how lucky they are. If you want to be a successful person, your path to success starts from the teenage days. Being a good student means that you are a young and self-disciplined person that works hard on his goals. However, young adults also know that they need to pass successfully many obstacles.

The obstacles come in different shapes and sizes. We understand your desire to have fun. Every young person wants to make some memorable moments. However, you mustn’t forget your main priority. Fortunately for you, there is a way to make things easier. Advanced technology can become your best friend if you use it in the right way.

In most cases, students use the Internet for social media. Indeed, chatting with friends and making selfies can be quite entertaining. However, they can’t be useful in any way for your life. This especially counts when we talk about your future. Instead, you should focus more on online tools that can boost the level of your effectiveness. There is a huge number of them and you came to the right place to find them out. They can improve the quality of all aspects of your studying.

Let’s find them out together!

1. Evernote

Students work with a lot of information daily. It can sometimes be tough to place them all in one place. Because of that, Evernote can be a quite useful tool for you. It is a platform where you can place all of your information, notes, and researches. You can use this platform on different devices (computers and smartphones). However, it also allows users to share all important data with other users as well.

You can organize the data in several different ways. First of all, you can organize all the presentation notes. Despite that, it allows you to keep all research papers in the desired order. Some students like to use it for non-school/college tasks as well.

2. StudyBlue

Every person on this planet should strive to surround himself with people that have the same interests. Well, this app allows you to do that in a quite easy way. It is a platform that connects students with the same learning goals and subjects. Each user will have the chance to access study guides, flashcards, etc. Despite that, you will also get the chance to message like-minded people. This is the feature that makes this tool even more powerful.

Here you can find different things such as multiple study modes, diverse content library, etc. It also allows you to store all your notes and track your progress. Fortunately, you won’t need to spend a single penny to use it. It is completely free for everyone who has a stable Wi-Fi connection.

3. HowToStudy

We assume that name of this app tells enough. Some students simply do not know how to organize their schedules. Despite that, they use the wrong methods of studying that are making the entire process more complicated. Fortunately, this tool will provide you with different studying guides. These guides cover every aspect of the learning process. For instance, you can find tips on how to manage test anxiety as well.

Students sometimes do not get the necessary motivation and support. Well, this app can be your best friend if you suffer from a lack of confidence.

4. Essay Services

It often happens that students need to study different subjects at once. This can be quite complex if these subjects are not connected in any way. Because of that, they start making the list of priorities they have. We know that essays are usually not at the top of that list. Besides, you truly need to spend time researching a current subject. Despite that, you must have good writing skills as well. In most cases, adolescents consider complex.

Well, many online essay services can help you accomplish this task. However, not all of them are equally good. You should try to find those that have a lot of experience in this industry. Well, we can give you one small tip that can be quite helpful. There is one company that has more than 10 years of experience in a niche of academic writing. If this seems like a piece of good information, you might want to check domyessay.com. There you can find out more about essay writing services that they use.

5. Hippocampus

Visual education material is something that students prefer. Unfortunately, the most of lessons they deal with come in textual form. Fortunately, tools like Hippocampus can help you with that. It is a freemium app that contains a huge number of information associated with different subjects. For instance, you can find multimedia content about religion, law, economics, etc. More precisely, there are more than 7 thousand videos that you can check.

6. Todoist

Many students decide on creating a to-do list. In this way, they want to organize their plans and goals more effectively. Yet, thanks to advanced technology, you can use a modernized method. Thanks to this app, students have the chance to access all the tasks at any time of the day. You can also use it on all possible devices such as laptops, smartphones, etc.

Dealing with larger projects can be quite annoying. Well, the app allows you to divide the entire project into mini-tasks. Despite that, it allows you to share your tasks with every other user of the app.

7. Prezi

PowerPoint presentations require a huge dose of creativity. Because of that, students struggle to create a presentation that will be engaging and attractive. You need to spend time finding the best videos and pictures. Even if your content is engaging, it won’t be effective enough without them. Anyway, this app allows students to import visual material straight from Google. You will get the chance to zoom pictures in and out as well.

Conclusion

All these tools can be quite useful for every student. That is the reason why each one should know about them. Yet, these tools won’t help you a lot if you do not act responsibly. For instance, essay writing services will surely save your time. However, the more important thing is that you use the free time that you got in the right way. Will you manage to do that?