How to Shop for Sex Toys Online With Your Partner?

How often do happy couples have sex? It’s not as often as you might think!

On average, happy couples tend to have sex about 54 times a year. Nevertheless, everyone’s sexual appetite can rise and fall as we go through different stages of life. If you’re looking to help your sex life do more rising than falling, sex toys could be the perfect solution.

However, if you’ve never bought a sex toy before, it can be tricky figuring out where to begin. Luckily for you, we’ve created this short but complete guide all about buying sex toys online with your lover.

So take a look! By the time you’re done reading, you’ll finally know how to buy the perfect sex toys for your love life.

Have a Talk About Fantasy and Desires

Before you start shopping for sex toys online, it’s time to have an intimate chat with your partner. Give each other a chance to express all of your sexual desires and fantasies. Make sure that both you and your partner agree to avoid judging each other, and instead listen to your partners wants and needs with an open mind.

After each of you has had a chance to express what turns you on, take a moment to give feedback. Let your partner know what part of their fantasies you’re comfortable with fulfilling, and what items simply aren’t your thing.

Be understanding if your partner doesn’t share all of your fantasies as well, and instead focus on the things you both can agree on. For instance, do you like being tied up? Awesome, you and your partner can have a blast exploring different types of bondage toys from silks, to ropes, to cuffs, and more!

If your partner doesn’t like being tied up, perhaps they prefer playing a more dominant role? If so, explore how comfortable both of you are with fun dominant toys like paddles.

Of course, not every sex toy buy has to fit into a fantasy. Instead, you can simply shop for pleasure.

For instance, using a vibrator or dildo can be a fantastic way to pleasure yourself, your partner, or both. If you want to turn up the heat, but you’re unsure how it may be time to do a little bit of frisky research.

Fantasies You Should Try

There are endless sexual fantasies you can use to inspire your online sex toy purchases. Here are a few of our favorites:

Roleplaying

Blindfolds

Body chocolate or paints

Body chocolates are especially great if you enjoy oral stimulation.

Explore Different Types of Sex Toys

Next, as you get ready to buy sex toys online, make sure that you’re not limiting yourself to 1 type of toy. Instead, have fun checking out all of the passionate, and sometimes kinky new toys that are on the market today.

Even if you and your partner don’t wind up buying everything you look at, the simple act of shopping together can be a very arousing experience. Instead of judging a certain toy category, or writing it off as something you’d never try, have a look. After all, it’s just you and your partner, no one else has to know what you’re checking out.

Here’s a shortlist of sex toys you should check out:

Anal toys

Dildos

Vibrators

Clit suction

Butt plugs

G-spot toys

Cock rings

Glass wands

Penis cage

Electro stimulator set

Vibrating panties

Bondage toys

Vibrating panties are a great way to play with a power dynamic between you and your partner. One of you will wear the panties, while the other one gets the remote control. The person with the remote control can then give or take away pleasure at their leisure.

There are even long-distance options, allowing you to take your phone sex game to a whole new level. To make sure the toy your buying is worth your money, check out what customers are saying. If there are any online reviews, like the ones on the Adult Reviewer, take a moment to see what’s popular and what’s not.

Waterproof Sex Toys

Do you have a pool, or were you hoping to take an extra steamy bath with your lover? If yes, then you have to check out the countless waterproof sex toys that are available. For instance, you could buy a small waterproof silicone vibrator.

Choose a Safe Online Sex Toy Store

Finally, be picky about what online sex toy shop you’re going to buy from. If the online store offers toys made out of toxic materials, you’ll want to take your business elsewhere.

Instead, only shop at a store that offers safe materials such as glass, stainless steel, phthalate-free plastic, and silicone. Next, double-check the certifications of each toy before making your purchases.

We find that by sticking to name brand products, it’s a lot easier to guarantee you’re buying a toy that’s both safe and effective. Moving on, don’t be afraid to check out the site’s trending items, however, don’t be pressured into buying what everyone else is into.

Instead, let popular items simply be another category you explore to inspire your sexual desires. If you find a toy you’re interested in, the manufacturer may have a social media site you can check out.

While you’re on the social media site, pay attention to how the company interacts with its customers. Are they gendering sex toys unnecessarily, or failing to reply to customer complaints?

If so, you’ll want to take your business elsewhere. Instead, look for customer service friendly manufacturer, that cares about racial, sexual, and body type diversity in their images and advertisements. Finally, if discretion is something that matters to you, find out what the shipping boxes look like for the toys you’re ordering.

Buy Sex Toys Online Today

Now you know how to safely buy sex toys online. What’s 1 thing from this article you’ll use to enhance your online shopping experience?

Are you going to think outside of the box, and check out toys you’ve never considered before? Or are you going to take the time to make sure your partner’s voice is heard, as they express their intimate desires with you?

For the best results, go ahead and follow all of the tips we outlined in this article! For more ways to embrace your frisky side, check out the rest of this site.