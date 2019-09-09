527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Many people dream of playing sports for a living, but only a small percentage of individuals ever get to fulfill their ambition.

However, there are numerous other ways to forge a career in the sport that can prove just as rewarding as being on the team. Read on as we look at how to start a career in sports.

Digital Media

Sports media has changed massively in recent years as fans crave increasing amounts of information from their favorite players and clubs.

Working for sports advertising agencies like FootballMedia.com is a great way to get into the industry, providing access to many top class organizations.

Undertaking a sports journalism or multimedia journalism degree can give you the tools to head down this route, potentially opening the door into the clubs themselves further down the line.

Many university graduates have taken this path have also found their way into leading broadcast outlets such as the BBC and Sky Sports.

Sports Coaching

Sports coaching has evolved tremendously over the past few decades, with academia playing its part in moving the practice forward.

Qualifying as a sports coach enables you to work in a wide range of settings, from professional sports clubs to education establishments.

It also opens the door for adventures further afield, with many countries requiring talented coaches to help develop their sports programs.

For a truly life-affirming route into the industry, taking on a specialist role such as a Disability Sports Coach can be tremendously rewarding.

Sports Business Management

Much like sports media, the world of sports business management has transformed into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Understanding the nuances of sports organizations and how they are run requires plenty of skill and is an excellent way to forge a career within the industry.

Qualifications in sports business management can open doors into clubs, public sector and more, greatly widening the scope of the type of jobs you can apply for.

Running of commercial events, working as an agent for professional players, sports consultancy, sports marketing, and brand management are amongst the fields you can move into.

Sports Science

Science has become an integral part of the sport, encompassing data analysis, physiology, psychology, biomechanics, sports nutrition and more.

Many academic institutions give you the opportunity to work with professional sports clubs and athletes while studying, opening the door for a full career further down the line.

Studying a science-based sports subject can even give you the skills to work behind the scenes with organizations who help to shape sport as a whole.

These include the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport & Physical Activity and the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences.