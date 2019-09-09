Best Flowers for Your Garden

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Today more than ever before, people cherish the freedom they get while they spend time in their home. And a lot of them want to have the garden somewhere in the backyard. This is an anti-stress recreation, and a hobby that suits all members of the household. You can plant the flowers you want and decorate it according to your liking!

There are different tastes and a large number of opinions on how to arrange your garden, but we will leave that on you. On the other hand, we must point out the possibilities one has when considering to introduce various flowers to their household. Here are some of the best flowers you can use for your garden.

Veronica

This is a classic member of the majority of gardens out there. As you may well know they are a thing of passion for bees, so you will have to be careful not to put a whole lot in there. Veronica flower can enrich the appearance of your house with its purple and in natural blue color in a recognizable way. People usually plant several of these first, but when they see how beautiful they are, they run to the nearest florist to get some more.

Sunflowers

The garden can be a place for the children to spend some quality time in as well. The Sunflowers are just the flowers for them to start their journey in this hobby. The fact that they will grow much faster than your youngest ones will be a memory they will share with their children. Expect a yellow color when opting for this kind, this is their trademark.

Platycodon

Platycodon or their well-known other name Balloon flower is a practical and beautiful addition in any garden what so ever. The fact that the Balloon flower blossoms in three colors pink, purple, and white, shows the options you get with them. People tray to decorate the entire garden with them because of the choices they bring to the table. Easy to grow, the plant needs only the sun to nurture it, as the people from www.FloraQueen.com advise.

Eupatorium

Eupatorium or the Joe Pye weed is a fascinating one to mention. Note that, this flower deliver with looks and quality to the garden in the summer as in the winter. We call it the universal soldier for gardens all over the world because it is a reliable performer all year long. Bees are going to share this flower with butterflies which will only bring to the entire look of your garden.

Hardy Geraniums

Hardy Geraniums or popularly known as Cranesbill. These flowers are more than practical for your garden because they survive on almost any soil, and simple to grow from bare roots to perfection. Partial shade is their favorite place to be in any garden, and quickly covers ground through your garden year in, and year out with minimum maintenance.

Hellebore

The last but not least on our list of suggestions is the Hellebore – Helleborus orientalis. The best place for this flower is in the well-drained soil with a little shade, so near a tree perhaps is perfect in your garden. Hellebore will appear even as early as in January, and will genuinely be a flower to admire in the spring. Blossoming with the combination of colors yellow, pink, red, and green makes it a one of a kind must in your garden.