Relax: Sports to Take Up in 2020

There’s nothing better for the human body than proper nutrition, adequate hydration, and physical activity. Physical activity has numerous benefits, including lowering the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, heart conditions, and premature death. It is also one of the best ways to relax! Sports are a fun and interesting way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, and there is a variety to choose from. We all need to unwind from time to time and take care of ourselves.

New Year’s Day is approaching and it’s high time you started drafting your New Year’s resolutions. Doing more sports is always on the list! Check out our ideas for interesting sports to take up in 2020, and whether you prefer individual or team sports, you’ll find something for yourself on this list.

Swimming

Whether you’re planning to swim for fun only, or maybe even compete, this sport is a great way to stay active. This sport is entertaining, and low impact, which means it’s easy on the joints, so it’s recommended even for older people or the disabled. While swimming, you activate many muscles at the same time, which means your body will become strong, slender and symmetrical. The equipment you need for swimming is minimal – you need a swimsuit, a swimming cap and a pair of flip flops, that’s it. Are you easily bored by swimming laps? Try water aerobics! It’s bound to put you in a good mood on a dull winter day.

Running

Running is a great way to lose weight, improve blood circulation, build endurance, and protect your heart from various diseases. It’s very affordable – you don’t have to spend any money on gym memberships or expensive equipment. All you need is a pair of quality running shoes. And you don’t need to plan running a marathon on the first day of practice – just enjoy yourself and spend a little time away from all worries, breathing the morning (or evening) air.

Handball

Handball is a competitive team sport usually played indoors, and it’s a great way to spend some quality time with your friends. If you have a large group of acquaintances or coworkers and want to spend some quality time with them, invite them for a game of handball! You need seven players on each team, a ball and two goals. If you love team sports, handball is definitely one you should do more often.

Tennis

If there was one perfect combination of staying active, having tons of fun and hanging out with a dear friend – it would be tennis! This sport is relatively easy to learn, great for socialization and meeting new people, and it improves the mind as well as the body. It is a great way to increase your muscle tone, reflex and improve your metabolism. Racquets can be pricey, so look for a second-hand one if you’re a beginner. I wouldn’t worry about the quality of your equipment or outfit though – it is important that you just try and see if tennis is your thing.

Golf

Does golf sound boring to you? Then you’ve definitely haven’t tried it! Golf is a sport that is much more exciting than it looks. It also has numerous benefits. It significantly reduces stress levels and helps you make new friends and business connections. It helps you develop your concentration skills and the precision of your movements. The beautiful countryside and the fresh air of any golf course increase the levels of endorphins in the brain, which makes us feel happy. If you’re looking into golf, you will need a set of clubs, a golf glove, and a pair of quality golf shoes, such as those from thegolfsociety.com.au. Maybe 2020 will be the year when you’ll surprise your friends with a new, sophisticated hobby?

Soccer

Or do you prefer “football”? There’s no need to describe it in length. Soccer is the king of all commercialized sports. However, you don’t need to be the next Messi to enjoy a game of soccer from time to time. It is extremely popular in Europe and South America, and there are many reasons for that. You can play it basically anywhere – it requires a ball and some space to play, you don’t even have to have grass or cleats. Playing soccer can improve your work ethic and decision-making skills because you’re often required to make quick decisions on the field. It’s also fun and great for your health. Soccer seems to be a “male” sport but in fact, there are many women who play it regularly! Why don’t you join them?

Rock Climbing

This sport is often considered “extreme”, and to tell the truth, it’s not for people that are easily scared or afraid of heights. However, if you love adventure and adrenaline rushes, this activity may be ideal for you, and you may even find it relaxing after some time. If you’re a beginner, we recommend taking some indoor lessons first before moving to outdoor rock climbing. Take it easy at first!

Dancing

Some say it’s a sport, and some say it’s an art, but I believe it’s a combination of both. It will get your blood flowing and your body moving in sync with the music. There are many types of dancing to choose from – ballroom dancing, Zumba, or maybe Latin dances like salsa and bachata. You don’t need a lot of equipment for dancing – some comfy clothes and a pair of dancing shoes will suffice. Whether you’re a sociable type who loves dancing with a partner or an artistic soul who’s always wanted to take up ballet – now is your chance to unfold your wings and lose yourself in music.

Whichever activity you decide to take up in 2020, remember to have fun and protect yourself from injury. Whether your goals are to lose weight, improve your fitness or just socialize with friends, co-workers or family in a healthy way, taking up a sport is an ideal way to do that. I wish you best of luck in your new hobby!