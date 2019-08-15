How to start with email marketing

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you familiar with email marketing campaigns? Wondering if email marketing even works? With over 270 billion emails sent every day, there is a lot of competition to earn your audience’s attention. Those email numbers are increasing every day, too. That is why it is essential to learn how to do email marketing properly, so you can reach your target customers and keep them interested in your product or services.

By the end of this guide, you will know all the steps to run the perfect email marketing campaign so you can get more leads, sales, engagement, and attention.

What is email marketing?

An email marketing campaign is an email sent from a business to one or more clients or potential customers. A successful email marketing campaign will get the customers to take action and engage with your business which in the end will help you get more sales and leads. One of the big advantages of email marketing is that people still use email daily. In recent studies, email marketing has shown that 95% of adults and 80% of teenagers use email regularly. This means that email marketing is not dead and probably will not be dead in the next few decades.

This is what makes email marketing the perfect to build your client relationships to generate sales and leads. So make sure you focus on these two main things we have listed in our guide about email marketing strategies.

Building a targeted email list

The most successful email marketing campaigns always start with an email list that is with quality leads that are interested in all that you have to offer. The best way to build a proper email list is to convert all your website visitors into newsletter subscribers.

Did you know that on average, about 75% of your website visitors will leave your site for good, without even signing up to your newsletter? This is why we recommend you use exit-intent popups on your website so you can even convert those visitors before they leave.

Exit-intent popups can detect a visitor’s behavior to prompt them with a newsletter at the right moment they are about to leave a site forever. This technology can skyrocket your email list.

If you want to reach more potential customers and get rid of all those email bounces then take a look at TheChecker for quality and affordable email list cleaning and email verification.

Know your goals

All good marketing starts when you set your goals straight, and email marketing is no different. If you want to run a successful email marketing campaign, think about all that you can achieve. The usual goals for an email marketing campaign include: