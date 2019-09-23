How To Take Care Of Your Vehicle To Get The Most Miles Out Of It

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The latest technological changes make it possible for our cars to live longer, even if the car is in a dire state. But simply because technology makes it possible, that doesn’t mean that we should neglect car maintenance. Nowadays, European, Asian, and domestic cars go well beyond the 150,000-mile limit. This was not possible in the past, and it’s all down to technology. But as we mentioned, this article will focus on the taking care aspect of the car, and we will include some other tips that don’t fall into that category.

1. Buy A Good Car

It goes without saying that German and Japanese cars are of the highest quality and, in most cases, most reliable. But we also shouldn’t dismiss American and Korean models. However, models such as Mercedes, BMW, Cadillac, Volvo, Audi, Saturn, Mercury, and Pontiac, are considered the most expensive car brands to maintain over the years. When buying a car, it’s important to have this in mind. While these cars will break down least often, they are very expensive when it comes to repairs.

2. Don’t Neglect the Car Maintenance Schedule

When you first buy a car, new or used, it’s important that you look at the manual for any information regarding parts that need replacing. When it comes to getting the most miles out of your car, the best thing you can do is to never neglect the car maintenance schedule, according to Uptown Automotive. Make sure you take your car for a maintenance check and follow the 30-60-90 schedule. This means that you should take it for inspection every 30,000, 60,000, and 90,000 miles.

3. Be Aware

One way we can find out if there is anything wrong with our car is to be aware of certain new-emerging noises, strange smells, or anything that simply doesn’t feel right when we drive. Never settle for the age-old lie “that’s normal” and instantly take your car to the repair shop.

Furthermore, some people use a method that involves asking a friend to drive your car. Every four to five months, head to work with your friend driving your car. This is generally advised as your friend can notice if anything doesn’t feel right with the car. You might have adapted to the sound, smell, or “thing” that doesn’t feel right, but it will be new for him and he will be able to point it out. Furthermore, driving in the passenger seat lets you spot things that you might’ve missed while being preoccupied with driving.

4. Repair It As Soon As It Breaks

If you want to get the most miles out of your car, it goes without saying that you should instantly fix the problems as they occur. Neglecting a problem could lead to additional, and in most cases, more costly problems. Even those problems that seem unimportant, such as a broken trim, torn upholstery, or electrical glitches, could evolve into bigger problems. It’s the little things in car maintenance that improves the lifespan of your car. No matter how little the problem seems, with time it can begin to erode your love for your car.