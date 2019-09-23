What Are Some Of The Best Coffee Types

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The taste, the smell, and whether or not you’re happy is what makes a good cup of coffee. Regardless of the type of coffee, the best one is the one that has all of the above-mentioned ingredients.

There are a lot of coffee lovers out there. Some drink it to wake them up and some drink it for the love of it. But with so many types of coffee out there, how could you know which ones are the best?

We’re writing this article to give you our opinion on some of the best coffee types out there. This article is written based on sampling 30 different coffee types, so make sure you read until the end.

1. Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano was quite famously made by American soldiers during the Second World War because it made their beverages last longer. From then on, American baristas would adopt this coffee type and subsequently popularize it. Caffe Americano can be easily made by simply adding hot water to a shot of espresso. It has a beautiful smell and even better taste.

2. Café Latte

A very famous type of coffee, Café Latte consists of steamed milk and a single teaspoon of coffee. Coffee lovers absolutely love the Latte, and some even like to incorporate fruity tastes into it. Café Latte is different from a flat white, so make sure to not mistake one for the other.

3. Cappuccino

According to jayarrcoffee.com, Cappuccino IS the most famous type of coffee out there. Cappuccino is fun to drink. It consists of three layers, similarly to how you would make a cake. The first layer is a shot of espresso, followed by a shot of steamed milk, and the last layer consists of frothed, foamy milk, which the barista will add. Additionally, the last layer could be topped with chocolate powder, and traditionally, this type of coffee is consumed for breakfast.

4. Espresso

We mentioned espresso quite a few times in our article, that’s because espresso is very versatile. To make an espresso, simply boil water under high pressure. Place the coffee beans into a tiny mug, and pour the boiling water. This might sound very simple, but you would be surprised to find out how difficult it is to master making an espresso. But espresso is not for everyone, simply for the fact that it is very different from the rest. Espresso is the ultimate coffee experience, and you eighter like it or don’t.

5. Long Black

Quite opposite to an Americano, a Long Black is done by pouring hot ware into a cup, followed by adding two shots of espresso (there it is again). A Long Black is a very, very, strong type of coffee. The top layer of this coffee is usually foamier than an Americano.

6. Macchiato

The Macchiato, or Piccolo Latte, is done by adding a shot of espresso, followed by topping foamed milk directly into your cup. It sounds quite similar to a Cappuccino, but it’s stronger because there is no steamed milk added. This type of coffee is usually served into an espresso sized cup.