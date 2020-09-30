Why You Might Opt for Loft Beds

Most children could love having loft beds, but parents could be divided on the idea of a loft bed. Whether you choose to have a loft bed or not, it is essential to note its advantages and disadvantages. A loft bed could offer more storage space, and you could consider your space needs before getting a loft bed. A loft bed is built like a bunk bed only that the lower bunk is absent, and this space acts as a storage or a playground for the children. It is prudent to buy a suitable mattress for your loft bed, which is of the right weight.

Loft Beds Are Suitable For Children

The loft beds might be a place that ignites creativity for your children as it becomes a hiding place where they can create their own worlds. Children could enjoy their peace as they hide away in the high refuge as they let their imagination run wild. Children could think of the loft bed ladders as a rite of passage and cherish the feeling they get when they play. The lower level of a bunk bed could act as a playground, and you could let them keep their toys, clothes, and other items.

If you choose to get your children a loft bed, you should consider their age since they are not suitable for children below five years. Your child should be older than five years or above to be more confident to climb up and down the loft bed comfortably. If you want the children on the loft bed, it could be prudent to fix rims and rails which prevent accidents from occurring on the loft bed. The loft bed, moreover, has to be firmly attached to the wall to avoid tipping over.

Consider the Height of the Ceiling

The height of your loft bed could depend on the height of the ceiling; if the ceiling is too low, your child could bang their head on the ceiling. The height of the child also could be a factor when deciding on the height of the loft bed. Mid-height loft beds could offer the best compromise for taller children and for rooms that have a slightly lower ceiling. A mid-height bed could make it possible also for the parents to help their children change the bed linens while providing large storage on the lower section of the bed. The loft bed could be a better option if your house has limited space, and it could also be excellent for campus dormitories.

Consider the Weight of the Mattress

You might need to consider the weight of your mattress before investing in a loft bed; even when your loft bed is spacious, it can be dangerous to have a mattress that is more than 125lb. It is better thus to opt for less dense foam mattresses. The foam mattress could counter the bodies of the children, making them feel more comfortable as they offer the best pressure point relief and support.

Loft beds are built for practicality

There’s a reason why loft beds are so popular, and one of the main deciding factors for people before purchasing them is practicality. Everybody wants to preserve as much free space as possible in their home. After all, we don’t live in huge palaces that have unlimited space. We have a room for ourselves and we want to keep it as clean, tidy and roomy as possible.

Loft beds allow you to have two-in-one in many different situations. For example, you can have a wardrobe and a bed at the same time, but it’s going to take twice less space than it would if you were just going to place a regular wardrobe and a regular bed next to each other. Then, you can have an entire working table right under the mattress, because the bed is basically in the air. It saves way too much space and is such a convenient way to arrange things in your home. A lot of people think that these beds are built only for kids, but that’s not true at all. There are thousands of examples on the internet of serious rooms with serious design that feature these in it.

There’s a large variety of them

Loft beds are amazing because you can never leave a store disappointed, thinking how you weren’t able to find the right model for you. Basically, you can find a model for every bedroom, child room or even a work room. One comes with added bookshelves, other one allows you to place an entire work table underneath it. Then, you have the models great for bedrooms because they have a wardrobe right next to it. Imagine getting out of bed and having immediate access to your clothes without even having to leave your room. Or, you can just access your clothes without even leaving bed, which is so amazing.

Different material choices

It’s important to have a durable bed that’s going to last you for a very long time, and when it comes to that, you cannot go wrong with loft beds. Why? Because you can find the right model in almost any material you want. If looks is what matters to you the most, feel free to go with the wooden ones. They look cozy, classy and overall well-built. But, if you care only about durability and endurance, models made out of metal are definitely the way to go. They will not look as cozy as the wooden ones, but you can bet your money that they’ll never ever swing or break.

The Bottom Line

Loft beds might be an option for your family if you live in a house with limited space; the space below the loft could be a storage area or playground for your children. It is better to consider the height of the ceiling before investing in a loft bed, says houserituals, and a mid-height loft could be preferable. It could be prudent to use a less dense mattress on a bank bed which provides safety and comfort for children.