Learn How to Tie 4 Different Tie Knots

The material your necktie is made from will dictate the most suitable way to tie it. The Double Windsor knot works best with thin fabrics such as silk, and with wider neckties. When it comes to thicker materials such as wool, the Double Windsor may not work. Also, if you prefer a smaller knot, tie your necktie with a Four-in-hand.

These are just some of the options you can use, but most people don’t know how to tie knots. Therefore, if you are interested to learn more about this topic, below we provided you with some most common knots and how to tie them.

1. The Windsor Knot

Triangular, wide and thick, the Windsor Knot creates a feeling of confidence. This makes it suitable for job interviews, business presentations, courtroom appearances, and other such events and life situations. It suits spread collar shirts and it is relatively easy to learn.

While this tie knot can be the choice of anyone willing to look stylish and confident, this tie knot looks particularly well on individuals with longer necks. Its wide shape makes the neck appear a bit shorter.

Always start your Windsor knot with the wider end of the tie on your right side. Ensure it extends one foot below the narrower end.

Cross the wide end over the narrow one and bring it up through loop.

Next, bring the wider end down around behind the narrow one and up on your right side.

Turn it and pass it up through loop… you are almost there.

Slip down through the know in front to complete your Windsor knot. Tighten it and draw it up to touch the collar.

2. The Half-Windsor Knot

The half-windsor is probably one of the most popular or well known knots out there for ties. It’s also the featured knot in pre-tied ties like GoTie and other clip on options.

With the wide end of your tie on your right and extending about one foot below the narrow end, cross the wide end over the narrow one and turn it back again.

Bring it up and turn it down through the loop.

Pass the wider end around front with a left to right motion.

Bring it up through the loop.

The last thing to do is to slip down through the knot in front. Tighten your knot until it looks good.

3. The Four-In-Hand Knot

Start this knot by lifting up your collar and by putting the tie around your neck. Ensure that the wide end hangs down twice as low as the narrow end. Place it closer to either your right or left hand, as you wish.

Wrap the wider end around the narrow one twice, just a few inches below your neck. Pass the wide end over the narrow at first.

Wrap the wide end around a second time, and then push it back through the back of the v-shaped loop created by the half-formed knot.

Push the wide end of the tie through the front loop to create the knot.

Slowly pull down on both ends of the tie until you obtain a tight and beautiful knot.

Hold the narrow end of the tie and slide the knot up to position it where you want.

If you notice that the narrow end is longer than the wide one, you’ll have to untie your tie and redo the knot again, making sure that the wide end hangs lower than it did on your previous attempt.

If the wide end hangs too low, untie the tie and start over, making sure the wide end hangs higher than it did on your first attempt.

Once you’re done, flip your collar back down.

4. The Bow Tie

Bow ties have made history more than once. Balzac, for instance, thought that the bow tie was way more than a fancy accessory; he believed the bow tie had a direct influence over the health status of the person wearing it.

Frank Sinatra made the bow tie popular by wearing it with elegance. Today, many books that teach people how to dress consider the bow tie as a symbol of deception or theft. The only good thing about a bow tie is that it can make a tough guy appear smoother.

Start by forming the front loop of the bow. You must do this by doubling up the shorter end and by placing it across collar points.

Use your thumb and forefinger to hold this front loop. Drop the long end down over the front side.

Placed your other forefinger pointing up on the bottom half of the hanging end. Pass it up behind the front loop.

Then, you have to poke this loop through the knot behind the front loop (see the image). Even the ends of the bow tie and tighten.

The Dimple

The dimple is the sign of a proper knot. The dimple is the small indentation just below the knot. In order to achieve a good result, you need to form the dimple before tightening the knot.

To start, put your index finger in the material right under the knot.

At the same time, gently squeeze the side of the material as you tighten your knot by pulling down on the front side of the tie. This may require a little practice, so be prepared to tie and untie your tie several times until you grasp the movement. Also, make sure that the dimple is centered.

Well, there you have it; 4 different knots to step up your tie game. Hopefully, we kept this clear enough and you will do it successfully. Once you complete it for the first time, you will never struggle with it again.

Which knot is your favorite though?