4 Tips to Know About Trekking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu, a mysterious city in the clouds, on top of the Andes, has always attracted many people since it was discovered more than a hundred years ago. It used to be very inaccessible, but since it became a popular tourist attraction it is much easier to get to that locality than before. It has become especially popular since it was chosen as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, and since 2007 it has been chosen as one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.

But if you are not satisfied with getting to Machu Picchu like all other tourists, there is one different way that will give you a completely different experience. You can take the Inca Trail, the traditional route to this famous site. It will take a few days and when you reach Machu Picchu you will feel that behind you is one of the most important and beautiful endeavors in life. Today we will tell you the tips you need to know before embarking on this adventure.

About Machu Picchu

It is located in today’s Peru, and is located near the city of Cusco, which is the starting point from where most tourists go on a tour. It was built in the Inca in the 15th century, which was the most powerful empire in that part of the world until the arrival of the conquistadors. It was the most advanced city of that time, but even today it is shrouded in mystery. It is certainly difficult to understand how at that time, without advanced machines, they managed to build such a large and developed city. And what is considered the greatest mystery is that it was abandoned very abruptly and the cause of it is not known.

There are numerous theories, and some of them are that the conquistadors brought diseases unknown to the Incas and that it wiped them out. Some other theories again claim that the Incas, for unknown reasons, left Machu Picchu long before the arrival of the conquistadors. There are a number of popular theories that explain both construction and everything else to aliens. It will probably remain an unsolved mystery because all the archeological research has already been done, and no clear answer has been received. It was discovered by American historians and archaeologists in 1911.

It is very interesting what the daily life of the inhabitants was like, how advanced everything was in the fifteenth century in terms of agriculture and much more. But we will not go into details now, because that is not the topic of our text, but to prepare you better if you opt for the Inca Trail. And we are sure that you will read all the historical data yourself before you leave.

Tips to know before trekking the Inca Trail

1. Choose the right itinerary

The first thing you have to choose in order for the whole trip to be successful is the right itinerary for you. When you reach Machu Picchu you will have a few hours to visit it. But the time you spend until you get there varies. Usually the trip takes three, four or five days. It depends on your desire, physical fitness, how much you want to stay along the way and explore and much more. If you really want to get to know all the localities on the way to the main one, then choose a five-day tour. A three-day tour is considered the most demanding and you need to be very fit, while a four-day tour is the most common and optimal. Click here to find out how your itinerary will vary depending on the number of days you choose.

2. Choose the right clothes and shoes

Don’t look at this as a walk through nature. This is much more than that and much more demanding. Get ready for trekking. You must first buy high quality footwear, if you do not already own it. You will wear boots constantly for those few days on very steep and rocky terrain.

But don’t make the mistake of putting on your boots for the first time when you get there. Make sure you have walked in them at least a couple of times and that they are comfortable for you. Of course, they must be waterproof and with the best possible support for the ankle, because an ankle sprain can easily occur, and that would ruin the whole trip.

Bring a variety of clothes, but don’t overdo it, because your backpack will be too heavy. There must first be waterproofing as well as footwear. Then a waterproof jacket and pants, because when it rains it can be cold, so it would not be good to be wet. The temperature will vary from very cold to warm. That’s why you need to dress in layers. Cotton is not an ideal choice, it is better to choose some synthetic materials that dry very quickly. Bring spare items as well, as you may tear something or have to change quickly.

3. We advise you to acclimatize in advance

Machu Picchu is located at about two and a half thousand meters, which is certainly high, but acclimatization is not required for that height. However, during the Inca Trail, you will at some point be over four thousand meters above sea level, which can be a problem for a man who is not used to it. Altitude sickness has ruined this trek for many. The most common symptom is a headache. Therefore, spend a few days near, best in town of Cusco, to get your body used to the conditions.

4. Work on your physical fitness

This is certainly not something extreme and is intended for ordinary people, not professional mountaineers. However, if you sit all day, you may find it difficult to walk on such terrain for a few days. So it would be a good idea to start working on your physical fitness a month before you go on a trip. It doesn’t matter if you go for long walks in nature or train in the gym. It is important that you do not come completely unprepared, because then it can be physically very difficult or you can injure yourself and thus destroy something you have been waiting for so long.

Conclusion

And above all, don’t forget to enjoy! This is a journey of your lifetime, remember every moment and it will always make you smile when you remember this amazing adventure.