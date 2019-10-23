452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The African country, Nigeria, has a very pulsating economy, and the main contributors to this success are gigantic oil reserves and a wealth of natural funds. In the past years, this country has improved access to global capital markets, and there is a serious demand for forex.

The presence of forex has led several international brokers to create a representation in Nigeria. Lately, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed a forex restriction on 50 local products. The products that have that restriction are rice, tomatoes, and palm oil.

Trading Forex in Nigeria

If you are interested in trading forex in Nigeria, the best advice you can get is to open an account with a controlled broker. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set out strategies for forex brokers in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act of 2007 (BOFIA) because the bank omissions them. BOFIA also requires you to maintain segregated accounts for your client funds, but only if you are a broker for it in Nigeria.

Deposits from client and company must always be separated because the company must be protected from the insolvency or other legal actions. Avoid the brokers without the CBN license because there are many forex scams in Nigeria, and you will not be able to improve your lost funds.

If you want to learn how to trade forex in Nigeria, check Alpari and its website.

How to Start Trading

At the beginning of trading, educate yourself about the market, do the proper analyze, and in the end, trade it. Many beginners in the market fail because they have not got the knowledge about transactions and markets, which has specific dynamics and fundamentals. The working trading hours are specific and diverse from any other world market because it is open from 5 p.m. EST on Sunday until 5 p.m. EST on Friday.

At the start of the exchange voyage, many brokers will give you educational materials with articles and videos to help you comprehend the market. They also offer you a demo version where you can buy and sell with virtual money to get more insight into the forex market without having to commit any real funds.

The first stage before you start trading forex is considering your needs and after that pick a broker who will guide you through the whole process. The broker must be dependable, so your funds will be safe because he will make money by taking advantage of the change in the conversation rate. You should be able to contact your broker at any time, to answer you on your every question and concern via telephone, live chat, or email.

When you start trading, you should make small trades in the beginning, and if your transaction plan is successful to increase your trades and stick to your action plan.

If you want to become successful in trading forex in Nigeria, you should have a dependable broker, action plan, and you have to be disciplined.