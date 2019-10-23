How Much Does It Cost To Renovate Your Home

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Homes are made out of rooms, and each room serves a different purpose. Renovating your home could mean a total, full, renovation of every room and hallway, or it could just be room-specific.

Renovating your home could be because you want to get more value for selling it, or it could be due to you wanting to update it. But anyone who has had a home renovation lately will tell you how exhausting the planning can be.

In this article, we’re going to tell you the exact, around, cost of renovating your home by taking a look at costs for each room.

Before we being, it’s safe to say that the cost for each room is subjective. Different homes have different needs and some things might not apply for you. So that’s why we will try to be as general as possible when discussing every cost per room.

1. The Kitchen – $24,000

Various studies have found that the average cost per square foot in the kitchen costs around $150. That makes the average cost for remodeling the kitchen at around $24,000. However, based on the size of your kitchen, it can be anything from $12,000 to $ 35,000.

We should take into account that there are different types of remodeling jobs. You could end up paying $20,000 for a minor remodel, up to $60,000 for a major remodel, and up to $120,000 for an upscale kitchen remodel.

2. Bathroom – $10,000

The room that is most likely to be renovated is the bathroom. Renovating the bathroom comes at an average of around $10,000. The most common range is anything between $5,000 and $15,000, according to tradeguys.co.nz.

Depending on your needs and the size, you could end up paying up to $19,000 for an upscale renovation gig.

3. Bedroom – $8,000

Renovating your bedroom means changing windows, carpets, molding, heaters, and the door. The rough estimate of the cost per square foot puts it at around $100. To renovate your bedroom, based on your needs, you could end up paying anything from $4,000 to $12,000 with an average of $8,000.

4. Living Room – $8,000

The living room and the bedroom is a type of room that doesn’t have a lot of fixtures. Fewer fixtures mean less money spent on renovation. So renovating a living room and bedroom is considered much cheaper than say a kitchen.

With no plumbing or gas connections to worry about, you could do most of the renovation yourself. Sometimes, all your living room needs is a fresh new paint job.

According to studies, a rough estimate for a living room renovation goes anything between $6,700 and $9,300 with a midpoint of around $8,000, more or less.

5. Basement – $15,000

You’d be surprised to know that basement renovations are quite expensive. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise as protecting the basement is protecting the house itself. A rough estimate for a basement renovation of a 2,000 square foot house is around $15,000. This includes adding new flooring and drywall, which could create a significant expansion on your living space.

Crating a 600-foot basement with a bathroom of its own could cost you anything between $25,000 and $55,000. This is much higher than the cost we’ve placed, but it takes into account of creating a whole separate new room.