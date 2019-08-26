4 Lighting Tips to Improve the Ambiance of Your Home

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You want to feel welcomed by the warm hues of ambient lighting when you return your home after a long day. But during the study time of your kids, you want the light to be bright enough to illuminate every tiny detail. Therefore, you need the right kind of lighting tips to elevate the look of your home. Here are some of the best tips to create pleasing, welcoming, and efficient lighting system so that your house looks better and brighter.

1. Evaluate the Amount of Natural Light your Home Gets:

Before installing overhead lights, floor lights, and LED bulbs check for how much natural light your home gets. You can maximize the use of this natural light by turning off the lights during the morning hours and relying on the natural sunlight to illuminate your home. Letting the natural sunlight stream into your home is also great from the psychological standpoint, and you can save money on the energy bills. You can consider using floor lamps with warm lighting for the rooms that get natural sunlight so that you can get a soothing ambiance in the evening. If a room gets too much sunlight, you can install blinds or blackout curtains to create a relaxing environment during the day.

2. Choose the Lighting Based on the Function of the Room:

Initially, you should evaluate what type of lighting will best suit your home's needs and ambiance. For instance, if you have to select for your children's study, you should prefer installing cool white light as it illuminates the details clearly and makes reading and writing safer and easier for your kids. Generally, there is no right or wrong when it comes to choosing the type of lighting from a lighting store. Cool white lights are mostly used in studies, kitchens, and bathrooms. But if you like warm tones, you can mix them up and use white light specifically for the task lighting over work areas.

3. Mix the Light Sources to Change the Mood of the Room:

Lighting impacts your mood significantly. One important tip while deciding on the how-to light your home is the use of multiple light sources so you can manage the dilemma of what type of lighting to use for a certain time: cool or warm lights. For instance, an important lighting tip for your living room is to install cool white tube lights with floor lamps and table lamps having warm light, so that you can use the right light source to create your desired mood. Installing multiple light sources allow you to customize the lighting according to the situation. You can use bright white light while working on a project and you can revert to warm lights while entertaining your guests.

4. Make Sure your Furniture Complements the Lighting:

One of the major home lighting tips is not about the actual lighting but the interior décor of your home. Your furniture plays a great role in maximizing the effects of your lighting techniques. If you want a cozy look, use darker furniture with warm lights so that everything the room compliments each other. But if you want a more vibrant and clean look of your room, consider buying furniture of lighter tones as it makes the room look brighter. Even the colors you choose for your wall paint, curtains, flooring, and carpets impact the overall lighting of your home. Use lighter fabrics and colors for the curtains where you want sunlight to stream in, and use darker shades or blackout curtains where you want a more intimate setting.