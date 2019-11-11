How To Transport Your RV From West To East Coast

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s not an unusual thing to transport RV’s from one coast to another. RV transportation is similar to ordinary car transportation, in the sense that both are done by transportation companies. According to some statistics, vehicle transportation makes up almost 70% of the total cargo tonnage that’s moved annually throughout the US. Vehicle transportation companies take it upon themselves to safely transport all sorts of vehicles from the West coast to the East coast, and vice versa. It’s no doubt a challenging job, but these companies are seasoned veterans in the industry and know how to do it.

How to Transport your RV From One Coast to Another?

The best way to transport anything, let alone an RV, is to go to someone who knows how to do it. Transportation companies are rising in numbers, with more Americans doing business than ever. Transportation is very important, but know how to transport something that makes you a useful person. That’s why if you need RV transport from the West to the East, the best thing you should do is a quick Google search to enquire about potential transportation companies near you. Furthermore, most of these companies, like zhipping.com, have online tools that give you a rough estimate of how much your RV transport would cost.

The price of transportation depends on multiple factors. The first factor is the type of vehicle you’re transporting. It goes without saying that it will cost you much more to transport an RV than a motorcycle. The second factor is how much distance will the transport company cover. If you’re transporting from closer regions or states, then it will cost you much less. There are also other fees involved with transportation companies, so you should talk to them in person about the price.

How Long Will They Ship Your RV?

If you’ve talked to a shipping company and agreed to work, you are bound to ask a question or two. No doubt that the first thing you’ll inquire about, after finding out the total cost, is how long will it take them to ship your RV. The estimated shipping time is subjective with each customer, much like the price. In this line of business, external factors are often a big problem. The number of miles, bad weather, door to door delivery, the type of vehicle, etc., are all external factors that every transportation company needs to take into consideration when giving a customer a rough estimate. But with all that said, most transportation companies take about 7 days to ship your RV from the West to the East coast.

However, for companies to avoid disappointments and break on their delivery estimates, they will mostly tell you that your vehicle will ship in 10 days or so.

How Are Transportation Companies Carrying Your Vehicle?

The most common method of transporting any type of vehicle from one coast to another is through a carrier. Carriers are large trucks that can carry single or multiple vehicles through long distances. Carriers are build so that each vehicle sits in position, doesn’t move, and is perfectly safe.