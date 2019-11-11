How To Dress For Cuteness And Comfort On A Long Flight

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A quick glance around any airplane is often an assault to your eyes. Whether too short, too tight, too sloppy, or too much, travelers are highly susceptible to putting on clothes inappropriate for their journey. Though it’s taken years, I think I’ve finally mastered the art of dressing for a long flight. It requires a subtle balancing act between comfort and style, as well as an understanding that flip-flops and a miniskirt simply don’t suit on an eight-hour plane ride.

Keep reading for tips to keep you happy and adorable all the way to your destination.

Do yourself a favor and make everything at least a little stretchy; no one wants to be constricted when the seat’s already cramped. I get the job done with black leggings and a matching tunic.

Dark colors will keep you safe from stains, spills, and any odd seat gunk you may encounter.

Layer with a cropped jacket or a cardigan to polish the look. I wear a cropped jacket to the airport and bring a soft cardigan in my carry-on for the flight. The jacket becomes unnecessary when it’s really hot out, of course.

Consider carrying a lightweight scarf. It may be hot as hell outside, but planes have a habit of being colder than expected, and a scarf can double as a blanket.

Bring a pair of lightweight socks so you can remove your shoes without getting cold or having your bare feet all up in someone else’s business.

If your flight is particularly long, carry a small cosmetic bag with mini toiletries. Face wash, moisturizer, toothbrush, and a little makeup will make you feel—and look—worlds better before you de-plane.

