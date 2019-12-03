How Weighted Blankets Can Help Women

Weighted blankets are very popular for a specific reason, but that reason isn’t a really good one. Namely, if you’ve heard about these blankets, then chances are you’ve heard them from someone who has a child suffering from eighter autism or sensory processing disorder. While these blankets can certainly help children struggling with such devastating mental disorders, another usage for these blankets is to alleviate certain health problems with the woman.

This article will focus on some of the most common uses women have of weighted blankets. We will talk about certain syndromes, problems, health risks, and disorders that disproportionally affect women. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Weighted Blankets Help With Fibromyalgia

The most common disorder that disproportionally affects women, with up to 90% compared to men, is a disease called fibromyalgia. But not only does this disease affect 9 women for every 10 patients, but it also affects them with harsher symptoms compared to men’s.

For those that don’t know, this disorder is categorized with widespread pain in the muscles. Symptoms of this disease include change of mood, sleep issues, memory issues, uncomfortable pain in the muscles, and fatigue. But not only are the symptoms hasher, the pain is also longer. According to experts on neurology and fibromyalgia, women on average experience 11 tender points and harsher pain for a longer duration of time, while men experience on average only 6. Of course, it goes without saying that the pain is nowhere near the one associated with women.

Experts might find the reason to be down to estrogen levels. During a woman’s reproductive cycle, her estrogen levels drop just as she is about to have her periods. Experts suggest that this might be the reason as to why. They also say that weighted blankets might play a key role in fighting the effects of fibromyalgia. This is because pressure stimulation may help reduce the symptoms, and this form of therapy is something that these blankets apply.

Weighted Blankets Alleviates Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless leg syndrome is yet another disorder that disproportionally affects women. From the entire U.S. population, about 10% suffer from restless leg syndrome, of which the majority are women according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes. Women not only suffer the most from this disorder, but they have a much higher chance of developing one.

Restless leg syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by unpleasant paint, uncomfortable tickling, or prickling sensation in the legs. The most common name for this syndrome is Willis-Ekbom Disease, and it mostly affects people at night. This neurological disorder can have a negative impact on your work productivity. If not treated properly, the negative impact can decrease willingness to work by a total of 20%. But not treating it properly can also develop other problems, such as anxiety and depression.

A weighted blanket can alleviate symptoms since it can create a feeling of stimulation which can mostly be described by those who’ve used these blankets as a “full body hug”. We’ve heard it from hundreds of women suffering from restless leg syndrome that covering their legs with a weighted blanket greatly helps them cope with it. If you’re looking for a collection of weighted blankets that serve different purposes as well as gravity blankets, then make sure to visit the wonderful people at ynmhome.com.

Weighted Blankets Help Women Cope With Stress

Stress is not something that women are severely more prone to then men. The statistics show that women are two times more likely to develop chronic stress than men. Women are also two times more likely to experience anxiety, while men are three times more likely to develop chronic depression. So the stats are quite equal on this. However, during the past decade or so, there has been a disproportionate number of women suffering from chronic stress, and stress takes a huge toll on a person’s heart.

As a matter of fact, hearth diseases have been categorized as the most serious health conditions, and stress is the biggest contributor to its development. Heart disease is the leading cause of fatalities in the female population and one that is slowly becoming an epidemic in today’s society. There are different causes for women to become stressful. There is the usual stress that comes with work, stress from home, and many more. Stress develops heart diseases which can be high blood pressure, strokes, heart attacks, and many others.

So how can a weighted blanked help women cope with stress? Well, these blankets cannot save women from a stroke or high blood pressure, but they can prevent stress from manifesting. Research on the topic has shown that the sensation created from these blankets has actually reduced the blood pressure and pulse rate at women when reading a book. Out of the 30 women who were in the study, 60% of them were supposed to read their favorite book. The results showed that 60 % that had a book by them while covered with the blanked experienced calmness.

Weighted Blankets Help With Anxiety

We mentioned briefly anxiety a couple of times in this article, but we also mentioned that these blankets can greatly help children cope with it. Well, not only children benefit from these blankets, and women, as well as men, have experienced the calming effects of a weighted blanket. Anxiety is very common in today’s society, but no one can predict it.

Anxiety has many variations. From panic attacks to nervousness, to anxiousness, to even the fear of being in public, anxiety is very common. However, women have twice the chance of developing or experiencing anxiety or any of the disorders than men. It’s safe to mention that anxiety and anxiety disorders are two different things. Anxiety can ruin a person’s life before it even starts, while anxiety disorders can come and go. Children can be born with anxiety, while they can also develop them. The same goes for adults, both women and women. However, a weighted blanket can help women struggling with anxiety the same was as it would help children. Whether you will be sleeping with it, or simply cuddle up, you will experience fewer symptoms.