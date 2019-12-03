Busy Mom? These Hacks can Help Secure your Garage Door

Recent police reports reveal that garage doors are one of the most favorite entry points of burglars. Most homeowners use the garage to store away valuable items like cars, workshop tools, and equipment, among other things. It’s a no brainer that you should keep your doors locked and secured all the time. Investing in a good lock and other security features is a must.

Many of us tend to leave the garage door unlocked, especially if you’re a mom always on-the-go or a businesswoman with a very busy schedule. Having to take care of the whole household and juggling that with your day job, small, simple things like locking doors can easily slip off your mind.

It sounds ridiculous, but it happens more often than you think. Don’t worry, you are not alone. Leaving doors unlocked is very common and normal. Therefore, it just makes sense to add an extra layer of security when you’re not at home or if you are home alone.

Here is way busy women can keep their garage doors secured effortlessly.

Don’t Skip on the Maintenance

A broken garage door is an unsecured garage door. Make sure your doors are routinely inspected by professional services such as calgarygaragedoorrepair.ca. While your garage door may look physically okay and functional on the outside, there are some damages that lie on the internal.

Especially your garage door openers, these need to be in good condition and function effectively all the time.

Invest in an Automatic Garage Door Opener

Make controlling your garage door hassle-free with an automatic garage door opener. Automatic openers do not only make opening or closing your doors effortlessly, removing the pains of manually lifting the door or going out of your car during a rainy day to open it, this type of opener can also make your doors more safe and secured.

Access your doors with a remote so you can easily open or lock your doors in a push of a button. If you have smart doors, schedule lock-down hours through the app so you don’t have to worry if you have indeed locked the doors or not.

There are also automatic openers that come with a rolling code feature wherein it provides you with a unique code every time one is used. Thus, it means there is a lesser risk for intruders to guess what your lock code is.

Don’t Use an External Keypad

It’s either you access your doors through a remote or through a mechanism inside your home. Never let yourself expose any access or point of entry which intruders can easily manipulate or break.

It is better to keep a remote in your bag or on your keys. Never leave it in your car too as burglars can break in your car door easily.

Install a Peephole or Camera in your Interior Door

Heard a noise in your garage? Don’t barge in just yet. Take a peep first and find out what you’re dealing with.

A camera or a peephole helps you see what’s going on to help you make informed decisions before taking further action. This is best paired with a motion-detecting light especially if you hear noises during lights out. This allows you to see what is in a dark garage that’s causing the noise.

Invest in Frosted Windows

The lesser visibility burglars have on what’s inside your home, the lesser the chances are that they would want to risk breaking in.

One of the ways burglars can find weak spots in your home or garage is by looking into your windows. Have your windows frosted by spray paint? This offers shade to the windows and some privacy. You can also add curtains and protect your garage from prying eyes.

Install Intruder Alarms

An alarm system alerts you when your property is invaded by uninvited visitors like thieves. These devices will notify you when intruders attack your property if you are at work, on vacation or sleeping.

Some devices have advanced features that can send a notification directly to your phone if you’re not at home. If you have a smart home, your mobile app can tell you on the spot who has penetrated your facility and take action before anything serious happens.

Install a Zip-Tie Manual Release Latch

There is an emergency release lever in most garage door openers. This lever can be used when the power gets cut out and the garage door can’t be opened. Putting a zip-tie on the manual release latch prevents the door from being opened and pulled.

Lock Garage Door Vertical Track

If you lock the vertical track, the garage door can’t be opened. Use a key padlock on the vertical track to prevent the door from being manually opened.

You should be able to find holes in the vertical track which can be locked with a padlock. If you can’t find holes, use a drill to punch one.

Invest in Motion Sensing Lights

Motion sensing lights are a great addition to keep your garage door secured. When an obstruction comes in contact with the sensor, the light flicks. You can use security cameras to detect light flicking through the sensors.

Keep Your Radio On at a Low Volume

This old trick surprisingly still works wonders especially when you’re not home. Many incidents of theft rely on opportunities with simple indicators that a garage is empty. If your home seems unattended, intruders are all the more attracted to check out what’s inside.

Most thieves will move on if they suspect someone is at home or working in the garage. With a small radio turned on, it gives that illusion and might just be enough to make a potential thief move on.

Takeaways

There are so many smart ways women can protect themselves and their families from intruders and break-ins through their garage doors. As they say, prevention is always better than cure. By investing in good materials like sturdy garage doors and garage door accessories like alarm and security systems, higher are the chances for a more secure home.

The things we’ve listed above are just some of the things you can do to keep a garage door burglar-proof. While some add-ons may be a bit off your budget, these are worthy investments that would add an extra layer of security to your home for you and your family.