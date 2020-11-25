How Do I Make Human Hair Wigs Soft Again? – 2020 Guide

Wigs are getting more popular over the years, and you would get surprised if you know how many celebrities are wearing them as well. There are many advantages to wearing a wig all the time. Even though some wigs might seem too expensive, you can actually save a lot of money by wearing them because you can avoid spending even more on a hairdresser. Also, wigs and extensions can be great protection for your natural hair, especially because you won’t need bleaching and dyeing. Moreover, you can easily prepare for any occasion by buying several wigs and have an amazing appearance with less effort. Besides that, you will save a lot of time since you need to need a couple of minutes to place it over your hair.

While there are synthetic ones available, wigs made of virgin natural hair are the most popular choice because there is no chance for anyone to notice that you are wearing them at all. Visit beautyforever.com to check some of the most popular and attractive human hair wigs on the market. On the other hand, you should know that wigs made of human hair require proper maintenance as well as your natural hair. It is not a rare case that it can become rigid and dry over time. Here are some of the best ways to maintain your wig soft for a longer time.

Main Reasons Why a Wig Becomes Dry Over Time

Natural hair is provided by essential ingredients from the root in the head. Therefore, you will need an alternative to maintain the wig in the same way. The main reasons why the wig will lose its quality over time is because of the lack of minerals and oils and exposure to chlorine, hard water, seawater, and sun. Therefore, it is necessary to know these factors and keep your wig away from excessive exposure to them.

How to Soften It Again?

You have to know that buying a more expensive product is not a guarantee that it will last for a longer time without proper care. Natural hair requires necessary minerals and oils and will need some alternative ways to provide the lace with the same. The best products you can use for that process are brush, protective spray, comb, Moroccan Argan Oil, hairdryer, shower cap, and moisturizing rinse and conditioner.

Restoring Vitality

You have to know that keeping the wig soft requires a complex process that includes several steps that you have to include in the process. First of all, you must pre-wash it with proper shampoo and add oils, such as coconut oil, grape-seed oil, argan oil, and olive oil. Besides that, you should apply a conditioner and wash it away after half an hour. After that, you need to wash it with shampoo. It is very important to clean every part of it. After washing, you can apply a conditioner, and wash it away after 5 minutes.

Moreover, you can use a deep conditioner for even better results. That product should apply for 15 minutes before rinsing. Be sure to use lower heating options on your hairdryer when you are drying it. It is advised to take off your wig when you are sleeping. However, if you find it too complicated, you should use materials like satin or silk in your bed because they won’t damage the wig in any way.

How to Prevent the Mutilation on the Wig?

Proper maintenance is the best way to save your wig from damage and keep it soft for a longer period. You should avoid washing it too often because that might also wash away the essential oils that provide it with volume and softness. Therefore, the best is to wash it two or three times a week. Avoid products with alcohol as well, because they could also create issues to both your wig and natural hair.

Furthermore, you should include a proper cream in your products and use it after each washing. With a cream, the hair will become shiny and look natural. The most common way to damage it without noticing on time is with the dryer. Most people think that a higher temperature is beneficial because it saves time, but a hot temperature will dry it too much and make it rigid again. On the other hand, be sure to choose high-quality products for the care of your hair. You can easily review various products and check the experience of other customers. The reason for that is that some cheap products might destroy the wig in the end, without any way to make it useful again.

Conclusion

As we already said, there are many benefits of having a set of wigs in your home. With them, you can always be ready for any occasion and prepared to maintain an attractive appearance all the time. If you ever wondered how famous people manage to look so good all the time, the main reason is that most of them choose to wear wigs instead of dyeing their hair all the time. The main issue with visiting the hairstylist more often is not the price but the damage they could cause to your natural hair. Therefore, you should learn more about wigs and choose a couple that is suitable to your style.

Those made of human hair appear completely natural, but they come with a much higher price. In that matter, it is very important to learn more about all of the factors that might affect any damage to it. Also, by knowing the methods that might revive your wig, you can avoid throwing it away. Some wigs could cost over$2,000, and knowing the proper methods of maintenance are very important. If you choose a high-quality model, you can wear it for a whole year with proper care. Having a couple of them and changing them more often can expand the lifespan even more. Also, you can experiment and combine various outfits with always attractive haircuts.