Can Stress Cause Lower Back Pain? – 2020 Guide

Life in this modern era has been made easier thanks to all kinds of different societal improvements and technological advancements. We are healthier, live longer, and happier than ever. But, that still does not mean that life will always be perfect. There will always be situations and moments that make us sad, frustrated, or angry. Usually, those kinds of moments can cause serious stress. Some moments more than others. That’s not a problem because humans can efficiently manage stress. But, there is some evidence that continuous exposure to stress can cause physical problems. Most commonly, back pain.

However, is that really true? You probably have heard many times that a frustrating job and your mental state may have an impact on your mind, but is that something you can rely on? Can the problems related to your back really be resolved if you just relax more throughout the day?

Well, the answer to this question might not be as simple as you want it to be. We have to consider the fact that there can be dozens of different causes for lower back pain. But, if you need a more straightforward answer, then the answer is yes. Stress can be the cause of pain in your back.

In this article, I am going to delve a little bit deeper into this subject which I hope many can use to help with their health problems.

Most common causes of lower back pain

As I said previously, there are dozens of different causes why you might be having issues with your back. I assume that you can figure out what might be the most common causes. Bad posture, being stuck too long on a chair, heavy lifting, not enough exercising, and other similar causes, right?

Believe it or not, but all of these things I mentioned above do not take the spot for number one cause for lower back pain. Believe it or not, but the single most common cause is actually stress. Yes, that is true.

Through extensive data collection and surveys, experts claim that more than 30% of patients that experience problems with their back are usually because of stress.

This makes my previous answer definite. Yes, stress can be the cause of a physical health problem.

Should it be treated?

The spine is both a very strong and a very delicate part of our body. It is one of the main reasons why humans are so versatile, nimble, efficient, and durable. This is why it is so important to take care of it as best as we can. Taking care of it includes exercising, good posture, long walks, etc.

However, sometimes, more complicated measures might need to be done, especially if you have chronic lower back pain. You may require treatment. Often, people tend to be afraid of such treatments. No one likes the idea of invasive surgeries or treatments.

Although, it does not have to be invasive. There are many minimally invasive treatments out there that could help people with all kinds of back problems, including lumbar spinal stenosis as suggested by Vertos Medical Inc.

Should exercising be avoided?

Logically, since your lower back pain is caused mentally, it makes sense not to exercise, right? Putting any excess strain on your body is not a good idea at the moment. Well, no. That is actually the opposite of what you should be doing.

In reality, you should be exercising every day to ensure that you are properly recovering from your stress-ridden life and to bring your spine back to its natural state. Without working out, you will not be able to get away from your problems. Getting stuck in a loop is not exactly the most optimal solution.

Keep in mind, this does not mean that you should be careless while exercising. Putting too much strain on your body is not a good idea, especially when your back is quite fragile during this time.

A short ten or fifteen-minute exercise a couple of times a week is good enough. A long walk in the morning or before going to bed would also be very beneficial.

If you are not sure whether you can or should exercise in your medical state, you can always ask your doctor for a professional opinion.

Will reducing stress help?

If physical solutions such as medical treatments and exercising can help, will reducing stress also help? Yes, it will most definitely help. Try to avoid stressful situations at work or at home, otherwise, you might further develop your issues with your back pain.

Keep in mind, to effectively avoid such situations, you might have to talk with your family members, coworkers, and boss. Your situation is serious which is why they might need to know about it. People should go easy on you at least while you are still in recovery.

A healthy diet can also help

If you are looking for even more effective ways of dealing with stress, a healthy diet might be what you are looking for. Certain unhealthy foods can actually have an impact on your mental health. I advise you to avoid fast food and start implementing healthier stuff in your diet. Try adding more vegetables in your meals, fruits in-between, avoid cereal and any other high-sugar foods. Go for cleaner meat such as fish. You could also try protein shakes. Those are rich with all the nutrition and vitamins that you need.

Take a break

If you notice that your condition is not getting better by the day, maybe it is time to take a break from everything and just relax. Take a few days off from work and your family too. Tell your family that you are planning to relax for the weekend and that they should not bother you with unnecessary information.

This kind of rest will surely help you with your recovery in the long run.

I think it is more than clear that stress can easily be the number one cause of lower back pain.