5 Great Posing Ideas for Your Next Wedding Photography Session

There are only a few moments in our lives that we can call life-changing, and the wedding is surely high on this list. As stressful as organizing one is, there are some things we can do to make everything less stressful. Now, since photos are a big part of this event, let’s go through several posing ideas for your photo session.

1. First impressions

It doesn’t matter how long the couple is together or how many memorable moments they have, as there is no more powerful emotion than the one when they see each other for the first time on this magnificent day. It is an experience that happens just once in our lives, which just adds that special bit of something to the entire session. Namely, we can go to the most fabulous location on earth and have the deepest connection with our significant other. Still, that first moment we see each other is something that we cannot compare to any other experience in the world.

That is why these types of photos can be a huge boost to your album, as they will show just how big a step you both took and how this entire day was something you will remember forever. Although it is not a pose that can be staged, it is one of the most beautiful photos a couple could have in their album, and because of that, it is crucial to find an experienced professional who is able to catch it. Most of them know the importance of that first look, but not all of them are able to capture it in the best way, so if you are searching for Chicago Wedding Photographer who can save all your emotions and create the best memories, BozenaVoytko is one of the best choices.

2. The most memorable moment

Okay, we all know about the importance of first kisses and how much they mean in relationships, but this one, the one right after the ceremony, is just filled with emotions and that special spark. There is something special about this kiss as even though the first kiss ever is something you will both remember forever, the first one, the one right after you are officially married, will surely be the one that will surpass all other kisses.

The significance of this kiss is immeasurable, and because of that, it is a valuable memory, as it is the first one that two people share as a married couple. It is filled with emotions, and having that particular moment frozen in time is something every couple wants. Besides that, after some time, when you go through the wedding album, it will bring all those emotions and feelings back once more, which is why this one will surely be something you will always cherish.

3. Watching the sunset

There is something magical about sunsets, and if you are happy enough to have a ceremony near the sea or on a high mountain, some of the best photos can be those when the sun goes down. Take enough time to enjoy the sunset with your partner, and let the photographer do all the rest, as thanks to the beautiful scenery, posing will be more than easy. A romantic kiss, holding hands, watching the sunset together, or everything else that crosses your mind will be great, as there is no such a thing as a wrong pose when the sunset itself is breathtaking. Remember, the key to a successful picture is to be causal and act as you would like in any other situation, so just relax, hug the love of your life and watch the sunset, and let the professional photographers do their job. The results will surely be amazing, and you will get both a great memory of watching the sunset with your significant other and a photo to remember that moment by.

4. Cleaning the wheels

Well, some couples prefer the option of a gala event, which means that the photos need to be classy too. On the other hand, others are more fond of taking funny pictures, as they feel most relaxed by it. Now, the second option is much better, as the main goal is to create an atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable and free, and what better way to achieve that effect than by posing in a funny way.

Funny poses are more and more popular, and they can be a great way to do something different and unique and have the best photo album ever. One of the funniest poses is cleaning the wheel of your favorite car with your partner’s dress. It is a fun and interesting way to show some love for the car and one of the greatest photos that can elicit a smile after a couple of years. Of course, this is just one example, and if there is something your close group of friends or family members is known to do or have some kind of a routine, make sure to capture that moment, as it will surely be something that will much contribute to the entire occasion.

5. Unique accessories

Different accessories can boost our wedding shots and make them unique and fun memories we will gladly show to our friends and family and watch over and over again. The best thing is that we can make them out of paper without too much effort and make them even more unique. Some of the most popular ones are different types of mustaches, glasses, and written messages.

Just let your imagination run wild, as you can go with everything that is appropriate for this occasion and once you see the results of it well, let’s just say it will leave you in awe. Another great accessory is a frame that can be used for capturing the couple in different poses and from different angles, and this is something of a great trend today. Of course, if you are not that creative or simply do not have enough time to make these accessories, it is always possible to buy them and order personalized ones.