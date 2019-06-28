If you are a tourist on Maui, renting a car there is a must

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the most common questions that you might hear is “do I really need a vehicle?” And the answer is not surprising, it is YES. In this article, you will be able to read about the top reasons to rent a car on Maui and you will also be able to read about some tips that will help you make a decision. There are various locations that you can pick your vehicle up at, whether it is for your entire stay or just for a few hours or days, it is less expensive than taking taxis. Also, driving in Maui is quite easy. Let’s take a look at the reasons why you should most definitely rent a car when on the wonderful Maui:

1. You will be able to explore more

The main reason for renting a car on this mesmerizing island is the freedom to explore it! Unless you are planning on staying at your resort or rental home during your entire stay, there are so many things that you can do and see. When people think of Hawaii and its islands, they think about the palm trees, cocktails, and wonderful beaches. And yes, there are a lot of these things, however, they might not be in the area your accommodations is at. This is why you might need a car.

2. Public transportation is different on Maui

While there is public transport on the island, if you are planning on doing specific activities or making a dinner reservation, this is not the way you should get there. There is no way of saying how many stops will a bus make and there are times when you will have to arrive at your wanted destination earlier. Hence, if you rent a car, it will be easier for you to get to the locations on time.

3. It will save you money

Whether you believe it or not, you will save more money when renting a car then paying for public transport or taxis. Unlike other islands, like Waikiki which is on Oahu, on Maui, not everything is the walking distance from where you might be staying, especially if you are renting a cottage or house, and the transportation options that are available there can be expensive and limited. According to CruisinMaui.com, is likely that taking a taxi will cost more than renting a car would.

4. Do not forget about shopping

How does anyone come to Hawaii and not shop for souvenirs or interesting clothing items? You might be staying at a condo with a fully functional kitchen and you might want to visit a farmer’s market or some local grocery stores. Keep in mind that you will need to carry all the items that you buy, hence taking a bus or taxi can be overwhelming and tiring. Hence, having a rental car will make the whole process easier.

5. You will have the flexibility of choosing when you want to explore the island

The ability to just get up, sit in your car, and start exploring the island is one of the best things that you could be able to do. You will hear a lot of locals saying “if you do not like the weather here, get in your car, drive for 30 minutes, and you will be able to experience something completely different!” And this statement is absolutely true. Hence, you will be able to experience different weather and scenery every time you drive for 20 minutes or more.

Conclusion

As you can see, these are some of the top reasons why you should rent a car while on Maui. You will be able to save money, as well as reach different places without driving for more than 20 minutes. So, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect car rental company for you.