Are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Still Together?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are one of the most powerful couples in the country music industry. They are together for more than twenty years, both with a successful career, and happy everyday life. Since the beginning of their dating, they keep their private life far away tabloids, and they do not give interviews for magazines. Their private life is always a secret, so tabloids must create all kinds of narrative and speculate are they still married.

When did the famous couple meet?

The love story began in Nashville in 1994, when they both were on a country music seminar. Not so long before that seminar, Faith Hill went through the divorce, and she definitely did not look for another man. At the same time, Tim McGraw had a girlfriend.

They like each other on the seminar, but sparks flew two years after, in 1996, when Faith Hill opened one of Tim McGraw’s concert. In the backstage two musicians realized that they are a perfect fit and that they must be together. In 1996 Faith Hill was engaged to a record producer but she left him to be with the Tim.

At the time of the beginning of their romantic relationship they both were stars in the country music industry, she with the song This Kiss, and Tim with the song Do Not Take the Girl and Indian Outlaw.

What year do they get married?

The same year Tim put the engagement ring on the finger of Faith, and they got married in October 1996 in Louisiana. The wedding ceremony was in Tim’s hometown, Rayville. At the beginning of the next year, in January 1997, Faith Hill announcement her pregnancy, and in May, she gave birth to their first daughter, Gracie. In their marriage, they had two more daughters, Maggie and Audrey.

They were creating their family and music careers at the same time, and they were very successful in it. They released songs together, which were on the top of the charts. They had amazing chemistry on the stage, performing together, and fans love them. Their voices are perfect in their duet songs.

They went on several tours together, and their concerts called Soul2Soul saw more than thousands of people. Even though they were country superstars their private life remains a very successful one.

Are they still married?

The famous couple recently celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary, so the tabloids can only make up stories about them.

In those reports are claiming that they are living separate lives and that they are heading for a divorce.

Of course, this is no truth, and the reports are false. This is not the first time that made up stories went in public, and the only truth is that musicians are still happily married.

We hope we will hear more great music from them, and nothing else. If you are not familiar with their music, you definitely should because they made beautiful songs together.

Source: The Cheat Sheet