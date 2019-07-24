If You Want to Sell Your House Quickly Follow These 6 Awesome Rules

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As you know, life isn’t always predictable, and we can sometimes find ourselves in unexpected situations. It’s no unusual that you may find yourself needing to move home fast. Whether it’s a new job, having children, divorce, or the death of a spouse might mean you need to change-up your living situation last minute.

Yet, these days, thanks to a stagnant housing market, you could be waiting a long time for the right buyers to come along and if you’re in a rush, this isn’t good news.

But there are few things you can easily do to help nudge your property towards a fast sell. Just following these X awesome tips and you’ll secure a buyer before you know it.

1. Get rid of the clutter

Decluttering your home is more than just giving it a deep clean and a tidy, it means getting rid of at least 50% of all of your stuff. And yes, it can feel daunting. After all, depending on how long you’ve lived in the place for, you’ve maybe accumulated a lot of possessions. But, it doesn’t have to be a stressful experience. For starters, invest in storage space and this way it becomes more a far simpler task. Get rid of all rubbish – old magazines, unwanted shoes, old pillows and rusty BBQs. Then put in storage most of your clothes, bulky furniture, heavy curtains, big rugs, kids toys, and as much kitchen paraphernalia that can you live without. Before you know you, your home will start to feel more spacious and most importantly, more welcoming and attractive to prospective buyers.

2. A tiny bit of DIY

A quick lick of paint can really brighten up a room. And, it’s a great way to cover up any stains or marks on the walls. Also, paint over or replace old kitchen cupboard doors, remove any sign of mold or mildew, oil squeaky doors and check whether your ceiling lights work as buyers will test them when they view your home.

3. Take awesome photos

Before a buyer even gets close to stepping inside your property, they’ll already have made a judgment from the listing. And, if your photos are dark, blurry, badly composed, don’t surprised if you get many viewings. Take photos ideally on sunny days, open curtain and put on the electric lights to maximize the brightness. Also, move furniture out of the way to show off key features like flooring and fireplaces. If you’re not confident with a camera, it’s worthwhile hiring a professional photographer.

4. Depersonalize your home

Prospective buyers when viewing a potential new home, don’t want to see all your stuff—this means pack away the family snaps, books, shoes, towels, clothes and also that weird your collection of 1960’s artwork—if you wanna secure a sale, it’s all gotta go.

5. Stage each room

Ok, so you’ve decluttered and depersonalized—what next? You need to wow prospective buyers. So, the minute they walk into your property, you want to make the best impression. By ‘staging’ your home, you’re adding a few style touches to give that extra appeal. And don’t worry, you don’t need a degree in interior design. To give you home that luxury factor, buy new bedding and towels, add soft textures throws on beds and sofas. Bring a little bit of nature in and strategically place plants in empty corners to help make each room look balanced. Don’t’ forget fresh flowers on viewing days and nice smells by using an aroma diffuser.

6. Nail your curb appeal

After taking the time to make the inside of your home look appealing, don’t forget about the front of your house. After all, this is the first thing someone will see when coming for a viewing. Give your front garden and driveway a tidy up. Remove rubbish, add welcoming touches like flowerpots and a doormat. And, if your property is in a shared apartment block, just check that lights and entry buzzers are working properly.

How to sell your house fast?

