The Biggest Turn Offs About Doing It

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

That Wet Spot Though…

The term “making love” is rarely used these days. It conjures up images of red rose petals on a fluffy white bed with candles scattered around the room. It gives the idea of doing it in the missionary position, slowly, with no accidental farts.

That’s not a realistic scene most of the time though. Let’s face it: Boning can be really gross sometimes. From the fluids to the smells… There are plenty of things that we choose to ignore while going at it because the good outweighs the bad. Sometimes accidents happen though, like kicking a man in the stomach while changing positions.

As long as no one poops in the bed (unless that is a consented kink), enjoy your dirty deeds.

Queefs

Queefs are natural. Of course, air gets pushed into the vagina during pumps and sometimes it wants out. Some women get embarrassed, assuming the guy thinks it is a fart. Some, like me, can’t even help but giggle at the sound.

Take my advice… Laughing at things during sex shouldn’t be a mood killer, but a bonding thing. If you relax and don’t take sex so seriously, you will have a better time.

Farts

Real Farts… Sometimes you can feel them coming but can’t hold them in. It might come from the sexual position you are in. Maybe you just did some butt play and your anus is relaxed.

Farts come in all different tones, lengths and smells. A little scentless toot or pop should be dismissed, but if it’s three seconds long and louder than any moaning or screaming going on it, it can straight up stop the sexy times.

Stanky? Yeah, that’ll get ‘em out of your house.

Dirty Talk

Some people have the gift of gab. Men who are well versed in using their words before, during and after you get it on drive me crazy.

When they are bad at it? Cringe. Saying “I want to put my dick inside your vagina and f*** you” is NOT hot. There are a multitude of website that can teach anyone how to talk dirty… in a hot way.

Please SHARE this with your most adventurous friends!

Original by Chewy Boese