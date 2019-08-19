Ilfenesh Hadera Biography, Age, Height

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ilfenesh Hadera is an American actress mostly known by her roles in popular TV series Baywatch, Old Boy, Chi – Raq and Billions. Ilfenes is 33 years old and currently lives and works in New York. She is engaged with her long – term partner Alexander Sorokin.

Early life and career

Ilfinesh Hadera was born in New York City, NY, on December 1st, 1985. She comes from a mixed family, father Asfasha (born Ethiopian) and mother Kim (from Europe). This Sagittarius in the horoscope, Ilfinesh likes to act since she was a little girl, and she was persistent until she manages to get the role on the big screen.

Despite her passion for acting, Ilfinesh finished High School of Music and Performing Arts in Manhattan, New York, and later enrolled into Harlem School of Arts.

After graduation, Ilfinesh attended several workshops, and she continued with her professional improvement. Ilfinesh is very proud of her African origin and is involved with the African Services Committee, where she served in order to raise the awareness of poverty and marginalized citizens.

In 2013 her career took a life-changing turn as she got the part in thriller movie ”Old Boy.” After that, she started to get more invitations and participated in more serious projects.

Moreover, in the year 2016 portrayed the role of Deb Kawi in TV series ”Billions” from 2016 to 2017. The series had positive critics from the audience, and Ilfenesh gained more credibility. However, her final breakthrough happened in 2017 with the role of Stephanie Holden in the adaption of ”Baywatch” Ilfenesh played alongside with incredible Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson.

Her latest project is TV series ”Deception – The Magic of Crime” where she played Kay Daniels, and that has 13 episodes so far.

Personal life, looks, and social media

Ilfenesh is one highly – talented and gorgeous looking young actress; however, she is quite modest when she is off cameras. Illfenesh enjoys sports and dancing, and she loves to spend her time with her family and her long-time partner Alexander Sorokin. The couple is in love for many years, and they recently got engaged. Alexander works as a bartender in La Esquina, a bar in New York City.

Ilfenesh has very healthy and sports figure, and she is 1.80 tall and has 64kg. With that body measurements, she can quickly become a model, a prosperous one. When someone is a natural beauty, as she, anything is possible. Also, she is a natural brunette and has brown eyes.

Moreover, the young star is quite active on social media, and she uses Instagram, mostly where she has over 213k followers. She often shares pictures of herself and her partner. Also, on Twitter, she has 119k followers, but she is not huge of Facebook, and she never used it. Therefore, if you want to follow her, Instagram is the best option.

However, Illfenesh is not one of these actors who are involved in scandals and controversies, as she is entirely down to earth and often chooses privacy over publicity.