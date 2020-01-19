Prince Harry’s Decision Left an Impact on British Troops

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are definitely writing history. Their decision to leave the British royal family has left no one speechless, and many have a lot to say on the subject. While some are supporting their choice, some are against it, like the British Troops.

A former captain of Royal Marines, James Glancy said that Prince Harry should resign from being the Royal Marines Captain General, despite his “brilliant” work. “His behavior in the last year is not becoming of somebody that holds these important positions,” said Glancy. He further added, “Now I’ve spoken to other Royal Marines, and other people in the military and they’re very upset if not disgusted at the disrespect to the Queen by not discussing this.”

This statement came after it was revealed how nobody in the royal family knew about their plans and their choice to leave the royal family to become financially independent. Even though Glancy is opposed to their decision, he still believes that the former royal couple should go to Canada and start their new lives. With that being said, Glancy also thinks that if they do move to another state, they should give up all the titles there are currently possessing, and start a new life as ordinary people, without any royal privileges. “You don’t sit as captain general, or in any other position, and make millions of pounds because that opportunity is not available to a soldier, to a marine, who is on [$25,000] a year,” said the former captain of Royal Marines.

Meghan Markle is already planning on creating a career on her own, now that she has a chance. She has the intention to join forces with some fashion houses, like Givenchy. A source shared, “Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry, and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects. There have already been active discussions with Givenchy.”