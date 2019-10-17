Important notes you should know before traveling to Iran

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When we plan a trip, especially if it is the first time we are traveling to that destination, some questions might appear in our mind like how much does our travel cost? Can I get a visa for that country? And if yes how and when? What are the countries visiting sights? Is it safe to travel there alone or with children? And so many other significant questions.

Iran has 24 UNESCO heritage sites; making it one of the ideal destinations for tourists seeking to visit natural, cultural and historical sights. But usually, the first concern of foreigners is the question of safety.

If you are thinking about traveling to Iran but still have doubts, don’t worry. Follow us through this article and in the end decide yourself.

Is Iran safe to travel to?

If you are planning a trip to Iran and you are unsure about tourism safety, you need to know, According to the thousands of visitors, this country is as safe as Italy or UK and is known to be the most welcoming country in the Middle East and western Asia. People of Iran worship tourists and treat them like celebrities. This country has a splendid Islamic architecture along with the sincerest hospitable people which would astound you in so many ways and help you experience an unforgettable vacation.

Although Iran is a safe county and a very good destination for tourists to visit, it is recommended to travel by a tour, because tour operators and travel agencies will arrange you a native speaking tour guide who knows our obligations and beliefs, to accompany you during your entire trip and avoid any undesirable snags.

How much will your Iran Trip cost?

The cost of traveling is strictly related to your travel standards and the type of trip you want to have. Do you rather experience an eco-tour, camp in the middle of the jungle or hitchhike? Or you want to experience all the luxuries recreations and stay in the five-star hotels? According to your travel goals, your personality traits and personal characteristics, you need to spend different amounts of money for your Iran visit.

But if you decide to travel to this country, you would not be occupied with matters like the amount of your Travel budget, since you will pay all your expenses through the package you buy.

Trip payments mainly divide into Accommodation costs, Domestic flights, transfer costs, entrance fees, and finally meals.

In the tour packages of GapaTour, we will provide you with all these services and for the meal, breakfast is counted in all of our offered packages.

Where are Iran’s most beautiful visiting sights?

If you want to experience a luxurious honeymoon or you are into snow recreations and mount climbing, our capital Tehran is the best destination. In our capital you can ski in Dizin (one of the best ski resorts in Asia), climb up Damavand mount with 5,609 meters height (the highest volcano in Asia), have a dream dinner at the top of Milad Tower with a taste of ice-cream made of gold, or to stay in five-star hotels with services like sauna, pool, massage, gym, and many more.

If you are in Iran to enjoy an eco-tour with jungles and greenery, my recommendation for you is northern cities. This country is a vast four-season country making its ecosystem very special. It’s not just the jungles that bring nature lovers to our country but mostly it is our sandy and dusty deserts that would attract many tourists yearly. In our deserts, you can visit the starriest sky and have a chance to experience camel riding, safari, and etcetera.

If you are interested to visit historical sites (some even dating back to 2500 years ago), in Pasargadae you can be the prince of Persia and travel back in time to when Cyrus the Great ruled the vast Persia. You can also meet the most astonishing tile works and Pre-Islamic architectures in Isfahan or visit the mausoleum of great Avicenna (the father of modern medicine) and explore the largest water cave of the world in Hamedan.

If you are a fan of water recreations, Beach clubs, or you simply want to get the best tan on the sands, then Kish Island is your ideal destination. Kish is in the free zone area so you wouldn’t need a visa to enter this heaven. In Kish Island, you can rent the most luxurious cars like Lamborghini or Maserati at the lowest prices and shop in the high-class malls along with experiencing water recreations like Jetski, underwater diving, water skiing, and parasailing.

Final word

As you saw above Iran has many different sights for any taste and according to your amount of budget you can enjoy a memorable trip.

If you have more doubts or need to consult someone about this manner, feel free to contact us.