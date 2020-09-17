6 Important Skills That Every Web Designer Needs – 2020 Guide

The world of web design has never been more competitive. But with competitiveness comes a need to be better than the rest. And that can only be possible if you continuously upgrade and hone your web design skills.

The thought of creating websites and web-based applications can be daunting at first. But what every web designer should know is that everything pays out, ultimately.

If you’re thinking about becoming a web designer, then how about we give you an article explaining the 6 most important skills that every web designer needs?

Think of this article as a guide for 2020, so without further ado let’s start.

1. Visual Skills

Visual skills are a must-have for every web designer. Why? Because you’ll be focusing more often on the design aspect. You are a designer first and foremost, so having sufficient skills in the many visual areas is a must.

Some of these areas can greatly help you improve as a designer, while others will enable you to do many other things. Design principles are what make up the majority of these visual skills.

Design principles can be anything such as learning grid systems, typography, color, layout elements, and many more.

2. UX Skills

UX or user experience is a practice that teaches developers and designers alike on how to create functional applications and websites that improve the user’s experience.

UX is a very topical abbreviation that can be quite hard to understand what it actually represents. Think of it as a skill that enables you to create better projects.

UX is very appreciated in this field as it provides brands, companies, and businesses so much more. UX is a user-first approach. This means that the user is most important through this approach. Many UX principles enable a web designer the creative freedom to make better websites and web-based applications.

3. HTML & CSS

HTML and CSS are the two languages you absolutely need to become a web designer. While they’re not exactly programming languages per se, they’re still languages that you need to learn, understand, and master.

HTML or HyperText Markup Language is essentially the language that makes up the structure of your application or website. CSS or Cascading Style Sheet dictates how the structure will look.

Both are equally important and both are equally responsible for the overall success of your project.

As a pro tip, we recommend learning HTML and CSS side by side as both assist each other in the making of a website. Also, it’s’ safe to say that you cannot become a web designer without HTML and CSS.

The current version of HTML and CSS are HTML5 & CSS3.

4. SEO – Bonus

Search Engine Optimization or SEO is yet another abbreviation that you will frequently hear. While SEO isn’t necessarily important to designers, it can really make a difference between a good and an excellent designer.

Again, we have to emphasize that SEO practices are mainly the job for a digital marketer, but it helps knowing how it works, how to do it, and what its capabilities are.

Search Engine Optimization helps your website rank on Google. This is a vital skill that can set your project miles ahead. And since a lot of companies sell their services and offer a solid ranking on Google, it helps to know about SEO.

But there is an even bigger reason why you need SEO skills. If you’re thinking of becoming a freelance designer, then you will need to show potential clients what you can do. And the best way to do that is by having your very own portfolio to display all of your projects. A portfolio is your website. It should have your name as the URL and you will need to utilize SEO to help it rank better on Google.

That way, every time potential clients will want to find you, they can Google your name and your website will show up.

As we said, this isn’t a deal-breaker in no way shape, or form. If you can’t be bothered to learn SEO, then why not visit semify for all of your SEO needs.

5. JavaScript – Bonus

JavaScript is the first real programming language a designer will meet during his ventures as a web designer. JavaScript isn’t necessary for you to become a web designer, but it certainly comes as a bonus.

If HTML was responsible for the structure and CSS for the look of the website, then JavaScript is responsible for the thing to properly function.

If you ever wanted extra functionalities, then the best way to do it is through coding JavaScript. While both HTML and CSS are so advanced that you can do many things through these languages, having an understanding of JavaScript can certainly come in handy.

6. Design Software

Knowing design software that can help you draw up initial prototypes of your projects is a HUGE bonus. This is something that a lot of companies value.

Having the ability to utilize Figma, Adobe XD, or any other prototyping design software can set you miles ahead. But why is that? Well, it’s because the competition is high and everyone looks for designers with more skills than the other person.

You can create each project using the design software first. As a matter of fact, you should use Figma or Adobe XD to draw up the project before coding.

This not only gives you a clear understanding of what you need to do, but you will know exactly where to start, how to do it, and how it’s supposed to look.

On top of it, most of these software are free and very easy to use and navigate. Again, this is another example of properly utilized UX principles.

Conclusion

There are tons of other skills that a web designer can use to become better at its job. But these are some of the most important ones that you cannot succeed without.

Put a strong emphasis on visual design, HTML, CSS, learn Figma, or Adobe XD as prototyping software, and we suggest you master JavaScript and SEO as a bonus.