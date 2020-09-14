6 Ways to Improve Your Holiday Lighting This Season – 2020 Guide

When the holiday season approaches you’re probably going to think about hanging lights. Displaying lights can really help you to get in the festive spirit. This time of year is one occasion that you simply want to go “all-out” on.

But how can you make sure that you have the best holiday lighting? How can you improve your lighting in such a way that will make your neighbors jealous? We’re going to take a look at this now:

1. Swap Your Bulbs

Why not swap your plain-colored bulbs for some colored ones instead? This can help your room, your hallway, and in fact, your whole house to look warmer. You might even want to hang colored bulbs outside as well. If you do choose to do this, please make sure that you use outside bulbs.

Why not have groups of colors together such as red and green? They could look quite beautiful. You could also use gold and blue if you wish. Swapping your bulbs for colored ones can make a huge difference.

Don’t be afraid to play around with the colors so you can see what works. A burst of color here and there can make your holiday lighting look absolutely stunning. Consider if you would like the front of your home to look the same as the inside of your home. Use a color scheme that works if you want the display to continue from the outside of your home to the inside.

2. Place Lights on Your Fascia

You know that spot where the gutter is attached to your roof? That’s the fascia. Placing external lights here can make your whole home look wonderful. Did you know that you don’t have to opt for very fancy festive lights? White ones can look extremely beautiful.

Please make sure that when you hang lights on your fascia you only use external lights. This is because lights such as these can cope with a wide range of weather conditions. If it does snow over the holiday season, at least you know your holiday lighting is safe and sound.

3. Hire Someone to Hang Lights for you

Did you know that there are people who will come to your home and hang your lights for you? You won’t need to worry about having enough lights or ensuring they’re going to stay in place. Many people will see your lights and say they “want to visit here” to take photographs of your lights or merely admire them from a distance.

When you have someone to hang your lights for you there will be less for you to worry about. You can get on with other festive-related preparations knowing that your lights are going to look amazing. You’ll also know that the job will be undertaken safely, and you’re less likely to have any issues with your lighting. If you want to save yourself a lot of time and effort, you should consider this option.

4. Use a Range of Colors

If you wish to hang your lights yourself, you might want to consider using a range of colors. When you use more than one color you break the display up a little. This can make your whole display look so much better. It will also ensure that people can pick out various parts of your display a little better.

You could consider using a light color to surround your lawn and other colors around your home. Any reindeer, for example, that you have on your lawn could be a completely different color. Try not to use too many colors, however, you want your lights to look good but not over the top. White, red, green, and blue are the typical holiday colors. However, if you want to add a bit of gold or silver in there, you can.

5. Be Bright

If you are looking to impress your neighbors and passers-by you could opt for some bright lights. Swap your old lights for LED lights as they are much brighter. They don’t tend to be so bright that people are dazzled. However, they are brighter than the lights you’d buy just a few years ago.

You don’t even have to use a lot of lights to ensure your holiday lighting looks good. Sometimes just a few lights will do the trick. Think about what you’re looking for from your holiday lighting and be as bright as you wish. After all, this season only comes around once a year. Make the most of it and be as bright as you wish.

6. Indulge in Different Shapes

You’re probably aware that you can now buy festive lights that come in different shapes. Some lights look like stars, others like snowflakes, and some even look like reindeer. One of the great things about this type of light is they can add something special with very little effort. You don’t have to go all-out in order for your home and your home’s exterior to look good. A well-placed sleigh, for example, can look nothing short of beautiful.

Now is the time to start making your way to your local stores to see what they have. Chances are, you’ll be able to pick up a range of lights and other items for your displays. Many stores now sell indoor and outdoor lights. This means you’re likely to find at least a few sets of lights that you love.

You can improve your holiday lighting with just a little bit of work. You don’t need to have the biggest display for your lights to look good. You just need to have a few lights around your fascia and even on your lawn. Think about the type of display you want to create and how much work you want to put into it. Start making plans as soon as you can so that you’re prepared for the festive season. After all, it is just around the corner and it will be here before you know it.