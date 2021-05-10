8 Tips & Tricks for Improving Your Golf Shot Accuracy

Every American loves playing golf and around 85% of countries have golf courses nowadays. Golf, unlike other games, cannot be played indoors, it is mostly played in terrain lands having a specific arrangement and layout of the course. It can be played individually or can be teamed up, and different formats of levels are seen in which the most important level is the elite level.

This game originally originated in the 15th century in Scotland, Learning golf is easy; you just need to practice and keep some important points in mind. It is said that the brain cannot learn unless you give it a challenging task to do. Sitting indoors builds more rust in the body and doing 5-10 minutes sessions of golf each day will keep you fresh and motivated.

In this article we will talk about few techniques which will help you learn short tricks for your improvement towards golf:

1. Driving the ball

Drive the ball so that it can fit the line of the hole and keep flex on your wrist at impact now, drive the ball such that you maintain the perfect trajectory and it goes directly into the hole. At first, it will be difficult, but practicing on short yards of around 50 yards will be easy and comfortable.

2. Hitting in the right direction

Higher wind also causes a change in the direction of the ball, and it becomes harder to maintain the direction. For that reason, many times, the ball went in the wrong direction and missed the target. Try to shorten the distance, or teeing the ball will help the ball drive lower and keep the ball straight. Don’t rush; otherwise, you will end up aiming the ball in the wrong direction. Maintain the better range and do not try to swing the ball because it is of no good.

3. Working on the fading shots:

Fading shots are always good, so make sure you practice fading the ball. Most accurate players like Lee Trevino, Ben Hogan practiced fade shots and always hit a fade. This helps in the easy fix to swing for low-trajectory shots. Try swing when you feel like the ball wants for that practice with low-trajectory shots and try to maintain more weight on your left side. Look that trees aren’t blocking the hole you are going to hit. Swing the ball down into the back. Remember, grass will also try to limit the speed of the ball you thought off, so swing the club in your left hand back until it takes the 9 o’clock position and then hit the ball. This technique is known as “hit and hold”. You can learn all these things at Golf Insider UK.

4. Positioning of the right posture

Try to play with a low spin ball and always try to improve your accuracy in your golf game. Because improper weight transfer also leads to poor hitting of the ball in the wrong direction. Firstly focus on the backswing, then move your weight on your left foot and make sure your right knee points towards the ball. By doing this, you will always be confident as you will always be aligned in the right position. It means you have shifted your weight on the right part of your body and give it a try. In most cases, you will end hitting perfectly.

Note: Always remember all bad shots are hit by bad alignment of posture, and a longer backswing will lead to more distance with less accuracy, whereas a shorter backswing will hit the ball with maximum accuracy towards the hole.

5. Landing in the exact Spot

Sometimes driving a bad shot and not clearly visualizing the target also misses the hole. If you want to have less margin of error, try to swing at a faster speed because it is saying that the fairway gets narrower as faster as you drive the ball, and you will never miss the exact spot you wish to land the ball into. This states that visualization of the right track and two spots will always help you control the ball to hit on the right track. The best way is to hit more fairways to control the swing.

6. Speed and inner motivation

The use of speed can also be beneficial to control the trajectory. Be confident inside that you know you will not miss the target, and make sure to control the swing speed to control the trajectory. If you are playing for a win-win match, losing track may lead you to lose the score in the final rounds of big championships. So be confident and tell yourself that “I am going to hit the ball directly into the hole”. Keeping yourself motivated will also give less chances to miss the shot.

7. Practicing golf shot

Practice as practice will help you improve accuracy, and don’t be afraid to hit 3 to 5 trees at the start. Remember, no one is born a champion. The difference between the last man and a champion is the practice they do while the last rank person sits and relaxes for their time to come. You have time so, you just need practice. Try practicing with the help of a box.

Box drill helps in eliminating slice, and the chances of hitting the right spot increase. Don’t hit the box. Stand on its side and try to hit the upper half of the ball. Set the box forward for slicers and keep practicing, which will help you see improvement soon.

8. Factors affecting golf shots

Make sure that every factor such as weather, wind direction, rain, elevation, and potential hazards are in your favor. This will help you win more easily. The problem is it is simple, and golfers don’t practice such factors because they find it unnecessary. But if you want to be a good golfer, learn how much effect the wind causes on the ball while the ball is in the air swinging. And also the direction which is most important for a golfer to understand. Rain and potential hazards are noticeable easily, but you need to keep in mind all these factors if you want to become a successful golfer.