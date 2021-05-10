Top 7 Clothing Trends In 2021

It may be strange to think about the fashion of the coming spring and summer 2021 at this difficult time. But dreams that good weather can return to us soon walks, trips to the sea and beautiful light clothes give precious enthusiasm with clothing trends.

Clothing trends for the next spring and summer 2021 are characterized by a new reality: the basis is both comfortable clothes suitable for smart working and romantic dresses and sparkling outfits that make us dream again or help us look at things in a different light.

We start to think about what we can wear with the roadmap out of lockdown on the calendar. And, say Lemme, fashion trends in the Spring of the summer of 2021 will certainly renew your enthusiasm for every morning. We are excited to look ahead and look at what the warmer months have for us in the studio after a year of transforming from pyjamas into loungewear and then back into pajamas every day.

There is also some nostalgic glimpse into the past. It comes through in details such as hips and archival prints. Casual trends bring us a fresh twist to outfits. Find out more about the new 2021 clothing trends.

1. “Transparent” Clothing Trend

It is not the first season that sheer fabrics and tulle have appeared in the lists of the main fashion trends. By 2021, sheer garments have ceased to be too provocative. Now they are more sophisticated and restrained. For the Spring / Summer 2021 runway, Fendi plays with sheer layering.

To emphasize the effect of lightness and weightlessness, veil, sheer chiffon, organza, and tulle are combined with dense materials in contrasting colors or tone-on-tone shades. This is how Dior, Sportmax, Miu Miu, Acne Studios, N⁰21, and others are considered the most outstanding in this regard.

Most designers complement dresses made of transparent fabrics with sets that resemble underwear. But one underwear is enough to relieve us of insecurities and show our sexuality in this clothing trend.

2. Cutouts Clothing Trend

Showcasing a bit of leather through curly cutouts is another seductive spring 2021 fashion trend. It is quite natural that after several months of wearing cozy oversized home clothes, you want to show your tan and the result of hard training without going beyond the bounds of decency. From turtlenecks to bodysuits and jumpsuits, fashion designers (like Prada) have decided to help us showcase our beautiful bodies in unexpected and original ways.

3. Cardigans & Vests Clothing Trend

While blazers continue to dominate the spring 2021clothing trends, knitted cardigans and vests have challenged their hegemony. They do this very ingeniously using a variety of shades and shapes. Ribbed knits, braids, and fishnet knit are just a few examples of cardigans to look out for next spring.

Which versions of trendy cardigans will be the coolest in spring 2021? Small volumes will be in fashion, for example, knitted micro vests or cardigans with one button.

4. “Conservative” Clothing Trend

Minimalism, restraint, and asceticism is a fashionable clothing trend that has passed from last year straight to 2021. Uniform-like outfits such as black Cividini suits with a shirt and tie, white dresses with an apron from Fendi, or formal outfits from Giada and Emporio Armani will be in vogue next spring and summer.

Raf Simons, who made his debut as co-creative director of Prada, offers an entire collection based on the concept of the rigor of form. The Prada Spring / Summer 2021 collection also features a fresh take on uniforms and simple minimalist looks.

5. Lounge Clothing Trend

During the lockdown, homewear came out on top in sales. There is a whole Loungewear category on Net-a-porter. You can find more than just pajamas with bathrobes. Since people are spending more time at home, it makes sense to create comfortable yet chic clothes.

For spring and summer 2021, fashion designers offer to erase the boundaries between workwear and pajamas. Dior, Max Mara, and Alberta Ferretti have taken care of this. Their collections have everything: from dresses to sweatshirts and trousers which will be comfortable both at home and on the street. Spring 2021 will also open the season of long linen dresses with sneakers, boots, and shoes with tread soles.

6. Mesh Clothing Trend

In the summer we can go fishing in stylish clothing from Acne, Burberry, Hermès, Balenciaga, or Dries Van Noten. The mesh we could see in London this season was inspired by the ocean. Still, the mesh shown at the Paris runway had a more sporty look. It was like a “football mesh”.

Hermès offered a stylish leather mesh dress while Dries Van Noten created stylish outerwear from this interesting material. Laced with laser carving of a new shape, small holes, weaving are suitable not only for dresses but shoes and bags.

7. Glitter Clothing Trend

During the months of the pandemic, many have missed the parties and discos. In the spring and summer of 2021, sparkling sequins, crystals, and paillettes await us. A radiant atmosphere will adorn not only long, elegant dresses but also suits with soft lines, bustiers, tops, shorts, blouses, bodysuits, and mini dresses. Most of them can be worn during the day paired with everyday items (especially denim).

Designers offer another glitter: reminiscent of the iridescent reflections of the mother-of-pearl of seashells. Wearing quirky clothes with a hologram effect that changes color depending on how the sun shines, you will stand out in the coming summer of 2021.

Many brands have presented silver outfits proving that there will be no shortage of holiday colors with the onset of spring. Metallic shade can hit the mainstream in 2021 as it will be used everywhere from chain mail to llama.