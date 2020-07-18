10 Amazing Fitness Benefits of Proper Hydration

Hydration plays a very important role in the body. Namely, water and fluid are needed to maintain blood volume and circulation and to regulate body temperature. Water is the best choice of drink because it has many health benefits. It is especially important for athletes since it helps them rehydrate after great efforts – but also to concentrate better on sports and achieve better sports results.

Danger Of Dehydration

Perspiration is a loss of body fluid and increases with increasing temperature and increasing the intensity of physical activity. If we don’t compensate for the loss of fluid – dehydration can occur. The human body uses fluid to regulate body temperature, transport oxygen and nutrients to the body, and to excrete harmful substances from the body. If the body is dehydrated, cramps, fatigue, dizziness appear, and you could experience more serious health problems such as heat stroke, nausea, or vomiting. It can also lead to mental and physical fatigue and affect concentration, which, in sports, can lead to injury.

How Much Water Should We Take In Daily?

How much water a person will take in during the day depends on the health condition, physical activities, and weather conditions. Also, the amount of water we need depends on our weight. Insufficient water in the body leads to acute dehydration. It is recognized by dry mouth, decreased urine output, headache, and constipation. In more severe cases, fainting, increased temperature, decreased work and sports ability can also occur. For this not to happen, it is necessary to take an amount that compensates for the lost water from the body by urinating, sweating, breathing, etc.

Fluid Intake During Sports Activities

Dehydration during physical activity can be reduced or prevented if we drink sufficient amounts of drinks or sports drinks during and before physical activity. Besides water, sports drinks can also be good because they provide fluids, electrolytes, and carbohydrates. During physical activity, the fluid should be drunk regularly – and the frequency of drinking and the amount of fluid ingested will depend on many factors. These may include the intensity and duration of physical activity, weather conditions, as well as the physical characteristics of the individual – such as body weight and individual propensity to sweat. In areas with very hot and humid climates, outdoor sports should be performed in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid unnecessary physical exertion during the hottest part of the day.

Significance Of Hydration For Our Body

Our body contains up to 70% of water. Therefore, it is realistic that during fitness activities, you should drink enough fluids to maintain and compensate for the amount of water for your body functions such as the immune system, digestion, muscle function, etc. We should learn more about the importance of hydration for our physical and mental functions because we often leave this question aside. Here are the 10 most important benefits of good hydration:

1. Weight loss

Consuming water instead of fizzy drinks or juice will quench thirst and outweigh the effects of calories and toxins.

2. Muscle efficiency

Water helps transport oxygen to your muscles, helping your muscles stay strong and full of energy.

3. Controls the temperature

Elevated body temperature affects sweating, and sweating lowers body temperature to maintain optimal body temperature. Water intake is extremely important to replenish the fluid needed to stabilize body temperature.

4. Affects mood

It helps to normalize body and brain functions, which also affect your mood and your feelings.

5. Skin elasticity

Water helps regulate skin moisture, suppleness, and elasticity and reduces the risk of dry, aging skin.

6. Joint protection

Good hydration is very important for your health because it surrounds and protects your joints, spine, and brain.

7. Healthy functioning of the digestive tract

Water assists in the elimination of waste material, toxins, which would otherwise poison the body and cause disease.

8. Helps with digestion

Water helps your body’s ability to absorb and digest food from your digestive system.

9. Memory

Hydration helps the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain and thus has a positive effect on memory and cognitive functions.

10. Improving the immune system

Water helps eliminate diseases, improves the immune system, and prevents headaches, joint pain, etc.

What Happens When An Athlete Doesn’t Have Enough Water?

In the beginning, the athlete records weaker results, because the muscle tone concentration decreases – and several negative changes in metabolism occur. The temperature rises – so the water leaves the skin faster, sweating is stronger, the stomach becomes more empty over time and only acidic juice remains in it. There is also less glycogen in the muscles, circulation is worse, glycogen reserves in the liver are depleted – and if not perform rehydration of the body, after a certain time, the body dehydrates.

Should We Drink Fluids After Physical Activity?

To preserve glycogen in the muscles, it is desirable to consume a drink that contains carbohydrates even after physical activity. Under no circumstances should the body be buried in fat and protein immediately after sports activities. The basic rule is: Make up for water as soon as possible. Drinks rich in carbohydrates are recommended, and then the content of fructose is meant, because, unlike glucose, it will not cause an increase in blood sugar levels – that is, there will be no increased insulin activity. When our organism reaches the normal, calm phase – we can start with the intake of proteins, fats, and minerals.

Nutrition And Its Significance

Athletes should avoid consuming certain foods that are good diuretics before sports activities. A good example is chewing gum. Chewing gums contain sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and similar higher alcohols – which are artificial sweeteners and excellent diuretics. Therefore, excretion processes are further intensified. Chewing gums especially affect the intensity of saliva secretion – and during sports activities, we shouldn’t intensify these processes.

Conclusion

Before the beginning of sports activities, it is necessary to perform hydration of the body, during the activity – hydration, to avoid dehydration, and the last phase would be the renewal of fluids for rehydration.