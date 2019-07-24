Insecurities Women Have That Guys Actually Love

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every woman has had to deal with being self-conscious and insecure. Starting from puberty, many of us were awkward about our changing bodies, embarrassed about having our periods, or even something we saw as a personality flaw.

As women age, many of us shed these insecurities and become more comfortable in our own skin — even embracing the parts of our personalities and appearances that previously made us cringe. This doesn’t mean we lose any of our identities, we just stop giving a damn that we have a potbelly or have a weird laugh. Lots of women work hard on accepting the things about themselves that they can’t change (as everyone should)!

However, it’s perfectly normal to still be insecure about something even in your 30s, 40s, or beyond. It doesn’t make a woman weak to still harbor some insecurities. But know that what you may think of as a flaw, your S.O. may think is adorable.

Read about common insecurities women have and why their partners appreciate it.

Small Breasts

Small boobs stay ripe for longer. (Tankimus)

Heh my girl keeps whining about that, but I love it honestly. They’re cute boobs besides, her ass is fantastic (KingofSnipers)

Small boobs are the best! 🙂

When I was a teen I thought I just didn’t like boobs at all because everyone seemed to be so vocal about liking big boobs and I thought that was what good boobs were. I never heard anyone mention (publicly) that small tits can also be a preference.

Then I met a girl that stuffed her bras and saw her take her top off. Then I realized I really….really like small boobs and she noticed it immediately too. She was so petite that she practically didn’t even have boobs. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her and I loved watching her prance around the house (and on top of me) topless for the entire day.

I loved how confident it made her when she noticed I absolutely adored her body and tiny tits. (DiogenesHoSinopeus)

Aging

Signs of aging.

My wife has been making a lot of comments about wrinkles recently, and joking about me trading her in for a younger model.

After I reassure her that I won’t be replacing her, but rather making her the head of my new harem (and dealing with the resulting violence), I then tell her the truth: every line is a memory and a reminder that we are coming up on 15 years together, with many more to come. I love her and find her more attractive now than I ever have.

Getting older doesn’t make a woman less attractive, it just gives you character. Maturity and experience are, in my opinion at least, hotter than unblemished youth. (TSPSweeney)

Hair

Messy hair (mistermajik2000)

I think I accidentally made my girlfriend extra self-conscious about her messy hair even though I love it. In the morning when her hair was a mess I’d jokingly put my rubber ducky in it and call it my nest. She laughed at first but I won’t be doing it any more. (fuckswithducks)

Original by Chewy Boese