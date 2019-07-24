Men With Micro Peens Talk About Life With a Tiny D

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What they’ve got can either make or break them.

It’s sad to say that there is no cure for this affliction that has less than 1% of men figuring out how to live without. Micropenis is a condition in which your manhood is less than three inches long. It works just fine, but because of it’s small size, it can seem impossible to please a partner (and sometimes yourself) fully. Not being able to function as well as other people can be devastating to one’s mental health, but if you can accept it and work with what you’ve got, you may not even notice it’s tiny size. These guys gave us the downlow about what it’s really like being small.

Jack’s Story

When asked about the size and what happens when he’s aroused, Jack said, “It’s kind of varied some, but recently it’s been three inches, at most three and a half (when erect). It’s pretty much all head flaccid, usually smaller than an inch, with a wrinkle of flesh above. A minority of the time it’s an ‘innie.’”

Locker Room Blues

Jack knew that his body was different than his friends before he hit puberty. “I would say when I was about 11. I [had] seen all my friends naked and stuff and realized that I was a lot smaller than them. I think honestly I’m probably about the same size now that I was when I was about 11 or 12,” he said.

Finding a Fetish

Jack wasn’t that sad about his size. It kind of grew on him. He explained, “I remember watching Scary Movie and there’s the baby d**k scene and I kind of thought, Wow I’m smaller than him, and at the same time, I kind of got a rush from realizing that. I think the nickname “Baby D**k” really stuck in my mind, and I’ve always thought of myself as a baby d**k, I suppose. I would always think in both a horrified way and eventually an aroused nightmare turned fantasy where my tiny d**k was exposed, and I was called “baby d**k” and other pejorative nicknames, and in my fantasies, some girl would always say, ‘Oh, my two-year-old brother is bigger than that.”

Useless Worm

He developed a fondness for being punished for his “little guy.” He said excitedly, “I really think it developed as kind of a subconscious reaction to deal with insecurities and that sort of thing. I think part of it is men want their penis to be noticed, and if one has a very small penis, one could never believe someone who was telling them it was a big d**k, so the next best thing is to be small. I dated a dominatrix and I loved her to tie me up and tease me about my ‘baby d**k,’ ‘tiny d**k,’ ‘teenie weenie,’ ‘useless worm.’ It is an amazingly thrilling combination. I even let her f**k me in the ass with a strap-on, proving that she could be more of a man and have a bigger d**k than me, a pathetically small baby d**k.”

Overcompensation

Many women who have been with smaller guys will say that while it wasn’t enough vaginally for them, the guys are experts at everything else. Jack agreed, saying, “I would say that it’s kind of a handicap in some ways. But I would say most guys who are on the smaller side kind of make up for it in other ways as far as orally and with hands and stuff like that. It’s kind of like they realize there’s kind of a disadvantage. I definitely tried to overcompensate.”

Indulging

Jack is married and wants to get his wife more into humiliating his thing, but she doesn’t quite feel the same way about it that he does. He said, “I’ve been married about five years now. It’s been about two months since the last time we had sex. It’s kind of mixed because of my small penis humiliation fetish. Sometimes my wife will also help as far as role playing, just kind of talk about, ‘Your dick is so small’ and sort of mock my perceived inadequacy. I’ve actually tried to get my wife to gossip about it, she hasn’t really agreed to do that.”

Jesse’s Story

Jesse is packing a penis “about two to two and a half inches when hard. It’s roughly the size of a Bic lighter.” His first sexual experience was great at first until she decided to publicly humiliate him. Jesse explained, “The first woman I was ever with, I was 17 when I lost my virginity to her. She was warned I could be very small so after it happened she kept telling how big it was and that I’m huge, just trying to make me feel better. Then about a week later we broke up, and she went around to anyone that would listen telling them about my condition and had pics to show them. I caught a lot of flack from that.”

Swingers

Jesse said that he can only successfully do a few positions, but he’s a happily married man. He knows that his wife needs more than what he can offer so they came up with an arrangement. He said, “I’m currently married. She actually likes my size, but honestly we do swing, and I think that helps our relationship a lot.

“She enjoys seeing me with men and enjoys pleasing them as well, and I actually enjoy knowing she is getting a normal-size penis since I honestly don’t always cut it. After we started swinging, we no longer hold anything back sexually, and she says she has been with huge guys and it hurt her to have sex with them. She said she does wish mine was bigger sometimes but is just glad it’s small enough not to hurt her.”

Cut

When Jesse was a baby, his parents decided to get him circumcised, but it didn’t go well. “Well, on top of having a micropenis, I’m what’s known as partially circumcised—more or less a botched circumcision that means I was left with about half my foreskin. Definitely had the short straw drawn in the pants department,” he explained.

Neil’s Story

Neil’s experiences with his micropenis have not been good, so he’s since given up hope about pleasing a partner. He said, “It’s three centimeters erect and nonexistent flaccid, you can only measure it erect. It’s the size of a two pence piece. I am bi-sexual. I’ve only tried to have sex twice, it was impossible. I have had women laugh at me, that’s why I have given up dating. I can masturbate, but it is difficult. I can’t hold it, just rub it.”

A Proper One

Neil’s condition has caused him much hardship. He explained, “It does depress me and causes me to feel I am inadequate. I have thought about enlargement. It would be lovely to have a proper penis.”

Chris’s Story

Chris has some more success with what he’s got, but he does have a little more length than the other guys. He said, “Erect, it is four inches, which is not micro but very small. Not erect, the size varies between zero and one inch. I would be happy with one more inch.”

His friend wanted to give him some instruction on how to pleasure himself even though it was small. Chris explained, “At about 12, a good friend and I masturbated together. He made me realize a penis could do more than just pee. My first sexual experience with real sex was at the age of 26—till then I was a virgin.”

Smaller Condoms

When he did finally lose his v-card, he struggled with… everything. He said, “That was during my first sexual experience. I lost my condom and it was very hard to find the woman’s vagina. Losing condoms is very common, so I decided to buy a smaller size which are available online.”

Wifey

Once Chris got some experience under his belt and the right condoms, nothing stopped him from delivering the goods. He explained, “It has not impacted my sexual performance. Since I use smaller condoms, I do not lose them anymore and safe sex is possible with my wife. My sexual performance is OK since my wife prefers not to do the complete Kama Sutra. We do not try positions. But that is not due to my small penis.”

Your Guy

Do you feel that the size of your manhood gets in the way of your love life somehow?

Original by Emily Hingle