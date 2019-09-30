A Look Inside the German Brothel With No Human Call Girls

To Compute or Not to Compute?
There are many people across the world who get paid for their bodies. Whether they do it solely for the money, were forced into it, or enjoy it — like the author of Diary of a Call Girl— some of them are now being replaced by artificial men and women.
With all of the technological advances of the world, consumers are changing. And new high tech toys are touching every industry… even the sexual ones.
At this point in time, probably everyone and their gamgam knows about RealDolls (the next level of s*x dolls) that you can customize to order for thousands of dollars. As time goes on, more companies are creating these love dolls, trying to one-up each other in the process. Even artificially intelligent ones are now being introduced (which brings up a lot of moral and ethical questions).
In Dortmund, Germany stands a place called Bordoll: The country’s first den of iniquity that has no actual service providers.
Looking for a good time?
In an ingenious move, Evelyn Schwarz, 29, turned her three-year-old brothel and BDSM studio into a bordello that only offers sex dolls.
Why would you want to pay employees when you can just front the money for a bunch of inanimate sex workers who don’t age, complain, fight, need testing, etc?
While surely there are many men out there who would love their own realistic sex doll, fronting at least four thousand for a basic model isn’t in every budget. Especially if a man is married with children in the house, a special friend may not be an option. Plus, there aren’t many wives out there who would put up with the doll hanging around.
No worries… Men can just pop by Bordoll. There are 11 silicon sex dolls to pick from. Schwarz charges $60 for 30 minutes and $90 for an hour.
Customers go in, pick their doll, go to town, then go home, with little to no guilt because arguably it’s not technically cheating.
Growing
Schwarz isn’t the first to come up with concept of a brothel of realistic sex dolls. Barcelona opened one up in March, and Japan has about 70!
“The dolls are ideal employees,” Schwarz told Vice. “They’re always here because they’re never sick, they always look good, and they offer all three holes with no complaints or extra charges.” She goes on to brag that “these are Next Top Model standard girls. Most guys would be too intimated to approach a real woman if she looked this good.” Obviously Schwarz is very proud of her collection of “girls.”
So, what’s her clientele like? The madame says it ranges from barely legal to grandpas. From poor people to those of high status, clients come from all backgrounds. Schwarz guesses that 30% of her clients just want to see what the experience is like, while the other 70% are regulars.
Starfishing
Schwarz said a lot of clients like that the dolls are lifeless. “Many of our guests see it as an opportunity to freely try out things they’ve seen happen in porn,” she said.
She also assumes many of her visitors are frustrated virgins. Luckily, Schwarz is offering an easy, peasy way for many men to get off. (It’s better than masturbating for one.)
Another point is that a visitor can be selfish, not worrying about making sure their partner gets off like they would with a wife or girlfriend. “…A prostitute in a brothel has limits on what they will and won’t do, sexually,” Schwarz explains. “But our dolls do everything they want, in any position they like.”
So, does it come down to these men being selfish in bed? According to one of Schwartz’s clients… possibly. “I know what I am doing here is bizarre and creepy. But normally when you want to have sex, you have to consider the other person,” they said. “You never have to ask the doll if she’s having a good time—I only have to think about my own needs.”
Cleaning
Unlike a real vagina, the sex dolls aren’t self cleaning. Schwarz preps the dolls by disinfecting them, combing their hair, and putting lingerie on them. The actual cleaning process takes about half an hour, but Schwarz doesn’t reveal her methods.
Clientele could be pulled into Schwarz’s place because of loneliness. Although, the dolls she offers aren’t the AI type yet.
When it comes down to it, horny men are just pounding away at something that doesn’t reciprocate anything. The dolls can’t even role play, which wouldn’t work for men who are submissive or those who crave the touch and affection of a human woman.
While female sex dolls come in all shapes and sizes — because the market for them is much bigger — male sex dolls leave plenty to be desired. After some light research, male dolls all seem to be hairless with a six-pack and a face like Justin Bieber’s.
Am I worried about the new AI sex dolls being rolled out? Nah. Legit dudes will always want smart, charming, and funny women with personality.
I am not you though. Would you be mad if your S.O. had a sex doll? Sound off in the comments, and SHARE this with your friends of all genders to start a conversation.
Also, read more about Vice’s trip to Bordoll.
Original by Chewy Boese