A Look Inside the German Brothel With No Human Call Girls

There are many people across the world who get paid for their bodies. Whether they do it solely for the money, were forced into it, or enjoy it — like the author of Diary of a Call Girl— some of them are now being replaced by artificial men and women.

With all of the technological advances of the world, consumers are changing. And new high tech toys are touching every industry… even the sexual ones.

At this point in time, probably everyone and their gamgam knows about RealDolls (the next level of s*x dolls) that you can customize to order for thousands of dollars. As time goes on, more companies are creating these love dolls, trying to one-up each other in the process. Even artificially intelligent ones are now being introduced (which brings up a lot of moral and ethical questions).

In Dortmund, Germany stands a place called Bordoll: The country’s first den of iniquity that has no actual service providers.

Looking for a good time?

In an ingenious move, Evelyn Schwarz, 29, turned her three-year-old brothel and BDSM studio into a bordello that only offers sex dolls. Why would you want to pay employees when you can just front the money for a bunch of inanimate sex workers who don’t age, complain, fight, need testing, etc? While surely there are many men out there who would love their own realistic sex doll, fronting at least four thousand for a basic model isn’t in every budget. Especially if a man is married with children in the house, a special friend may not be an option. Plus, there aren’t many wives out there who would put up with the doll hanging around. No worries… Men can just pop by Bordoll. There are 11 silicon sex dolls to pick from. Schwarz charges $60 for 30 minutes and $90 for an hour. Customers go in, pick their doll, go to town, then go home, with little to no guilt because arguably it’s not technically cheating.