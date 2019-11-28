Installing Satellite Internet

Having Internet at home is a very important thing because we simply can’t live without it. We need it for our work, for the kids’ homework, for entertainment, for information and millions of other things the Internet can teach us. However, even though we live in such modern times, depending on the provider, we still experience connection drops, slow speeds, and high pings. You might have been looking at several different providers, but you simply cannot find any other company that can give you a better experience. The solution to this kind of problem is simple, satellite internet. While you probably already know that the greatest benefit from satellite internet is that you can set it up anywhere, there are a lot more things that it can offer.

This type of Internet connection depends on a satellite located in space. It constantly sends and receives data through a satellite dish that you will have to install if you want to use this type of internet. Thanks to huge development in space and Internet technology, the satellite can deliver speeds that are comparable or even better than DSL internet which means you can easily stream movies, download games and browse the web without any slowdowns.

If this sounds like the best option for Internet access where you live, then you should know all about its benefits and why you should use it.

Why use Satellite Internet?

Before you decide what type of internet connection is the best for you, you should first make sure if it fulfills all of your needs. Constantly disconnecting from the Internet is a very infuriating thing. No one wants that. If you have had such issues in the past, that means that the cable connection that runs to your house is not in proper working order. It could be because the cable is either damaged or too far away from the provider’s access point, so the data takes too long to reach your computer or phone resulting in the slow or even no Internet. When living in places where there is such bad access to the Internet, you should either get satellite internet as a backup option or completely switch to it.

Benefits

Having coverage anywhere on the Earth is one of the biggest advantages satellite internet has. With just one satellite, a provider can give Internet access to several continents. Not only does the satellite have a wide area of coverage than can support hundreds of thousands of homes, but it can also offer speeds as high as DSL internet.

Keep in mind, different satellite internet providers have coverages over different parts of the world. For example, if HughesNet has coverage over one part of the US, another company may have coverage over some other parts of the country.

It’s cheaper

One of the main reasons why people should consider completely switching to this type of Internet is because it offers more while it is cheaper. If you are in some remote location where there isn’t any internet access, it might cost a provider tens of thousands of dollars just to send an optic cable, so you can have the option for an Internet connection. Not only that, but it could take them more than a few months to set up the connection too. An Internet provider won’t be ready to spend so much money on just a few customers, and even if they do, you want access to the Internet right now, not in a few months. With Satellite Internet, you get high-speed access and in just a few days.

Most reliable option

Another thing you consider about satellite is that it is a lot more reliable than other types of connection. Since it only consists of a few pieces of equipment, including the satellite, the chances of network outages are much smaller. With DSL internet, network outages are much more common since there is a lot more equipment that can get damaged.

Satellite Internet set-up

Installing your satellite internet connection is very similar to the process of satellite TV. You have the option either to do it by yourself, find the right equipment and install it yourself or find a professional technician provided by the service you signed up with to configure your satellite receiver. While calling for a professional to set up your satellite connection is the safer option, if you are a person who constantly has to travel and move, setting up yourself may be the better choice. You won’t have to depend on others when the need to re-install the receiver arises.

The most important part of this whole setup is the satellite dish. This component is what collects and sends the information back to the satellite. The better the quality of equipment you get, the more stable and higher speeds you will get.

Satellite Internet Providers

The first step before you do anything is to find yourself the right provider. There are several companies in the US that you can choose from such as HughesNet, Frontier, Xfinity, Spectrum and a lot more. Just make sure you do some research beforehand to find out if their offers satisfy your needs and whether they have coverage over your area.

Once you finally decide which company is going to supply your access to the Internet, it is time to plan your installation process. For the first time, we recommend that you call for a technician to determine where the satellite dish should be placed for the best possible connection. The satellite signal always comes from the south, so the professional will make sure the dish faces the right direction. Keep a close eye on everything the technician does, you will have a better idea of what to do the next time you have to fix problems with your internet.

After the installation of the dish, the technician will do a bunch of tests to determine whether there are any interferences in the connection by trees, buildings or other objects. After the dish is properly calibrated and the connection is good, the coaxial cable needs to be connected. This is the cable that goes from the dish inside of the modem that is located inside your home. This device is what enables you to connect your computer or smartphone to the Internet. The only thing that remains is to test the strength of the signal and if the speed is as promised.