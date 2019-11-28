Bagio White: Celebrity Creative Director on The Rise

In the past few years the editorial covers of DOPENESS Magazine has been quite eye catching and unavoidable. These cover features a slew of entertainers, actors, athletes and etc, with vibrant designs to match the star talents. But the question everyone is asking is: Who created these cover designs?! well Look no further, his name is Bagio White and he’s a pretty big deal in the creative industry right now.

Bagio White’s designs and creative directions looks very different from the general magazine covers and editorials that you see today and DOPENESS isn’t his first run in the industry.

Before we dive in here are some examples of Bagio’s cover designs with his magazine DOPENESS.

First-hand look at Creative director, Bagio White, works.

To put it into words, here are some of the best examples of the Bagio’s creative direction and design works. They are truly visually astounding and it’s no wonder people have been drawn to the editorial’s cover features.

Who is Bagio White? What is he like? And how did he become a creative director?

Bagio white was born on the island of Jamaica (Yes! He’s Jamaican) and has interned with Def Jam Recordings while just attending high school. According to an interview with Yahoo! Bagio started his internship with the record label in a kind off bizarre incident.

“It was crazy how I started interning for Def Jam. In 2008, I remember when I was in high school and I just got into coding; and to this day I’m very proficient web developer, a lot of people don’t really know that I code and developed the DOPENESS web interface (and its affiliate site) and our advertisers micro webpages myself. So back then I was on the fast track learning the ins and outs of web development. So as a test I remember on Myspace when everyone could personalize their spaces to their standards, I came across Rihanna’s Profile [laughs] so I remember using her page as an example and I basically recreated her entire profile from the labels [Def Jam Recordings] customizations, mixed in my coding tweaks and designs. After that I remember that mock profile that I made of Rihanna started attracting a lot of her fans [laughs]. So, I wasn’t soon after that that I got a message from Def Jam to take down that profile immediately [laughs] which I complied with, it wasn’t my intention to take it any further just to test out my skills at the time. Soon after I received another message from the label to contact them immediately and I thought I was in trouble at first [laughs] but it was the opposite when I contacted them they offered me my first interning position with them based off of what they saw I created, and the rest is history [laughs],” said White.

Bagio would then move on to college where he later made his magazine DOPENESS and as Bagio stated the rest is history. Bagio has work with a slew of celebrities like King Bach, Bow Wow, Keshia Chante, Jacob Latimore, Rico Love, Tashiana Washington, Amanda Cerny, August Alsina, Jacob Whitesides, Angela Yee, Tinashe, April Rose and more. Bagio, now 28-years-old, has amass an awesome number of followers on social media just as awesome as his creative works.

On Instagram (@bagiowhite) he has over 100K followers and where he posts a few of his creative works, selfies and his fitness journey. Not only that is the fact that he is a awesome creative director, Bagio is also a fashion designer, we did some digging and found his clothing line, Avventii, which is released right now for sale!!! When we ask Bagio about his fashion line he described it as “I design my clothing line to express how I view art, and my love for classical art”. That’s Right! Bagio White creates fashion too.

What is Bagio up to now?

White is currently the head creative director and editor in chief of Dopeness Magazine spearheading the creative and daily operation of publication and being awesome! Bagio states he plans to create more magazines in the very near future as soon as early 2020! And we all are so anxious to see them.