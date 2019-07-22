Men Vs. Women: How Intercourse In Your 30’s Is Incomparable

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This guy has a serious theory…

It’s not an uncommon notion to believe that guys peak in the bedroom in their 20s when their testosterone is still running high and they’ve got boundless energy; women peak in their 30s when their more happy and stable in their lives and can finally let themselves go. Blogger David Dean totally ascribes to this notion, and he’s brought around some compelling evidence to finally prove what’s going on behind the closed bedroom door.

Walk on the Wild Side

David Dean is 31 years old; he’s not an old guy by any means, but he does feel already that his needs in the bedroom have changed substantially as well as his friends’ needs. He feels that as men age, they get less crazy in that aspect, while women get more crazy. He explained, “As I was becoming more of an intense, Frank Ocean-playing, chill-on-the-dirty-talk kind of guy, woman were becoming more of the slap-my-a*s, treat-me-like-a-bad-girl, did-she-really-just-say-that type. More plainly: while men are more s*xually adventurous and give less of a s**t when they are younger, ladies are less s*xually adventurous and do give a s**t when they are younger, and those roles and predilections reverse as both s*xes mature (late twenties and thirties).”

After any discussion with his friends of both genders, he saw a strong pattern forming. He continued, “I think I’m on to something. In my younger years and through my twenties, I just went for it. Women were sometimes more reserved, and wouldn’t really let out their wild side until we’d been dating for a while, by which time I’d already moved on to the next girl. But as I got older, by the time ladies were ready to let their guard down and come out to really play, I was ready to let my guard down and really open up.”

What It Means

Then he goes into what intercourse means for either gender, which makes all the difference as they get experience and mature. He said, “When s*x is meaningless, at least for me and most of the guys I know, you’ll pretty much try anything, because who cares if it’s a deal-breaker. Worst-case scenario: you end up with a funny story. When women have meaningless s*x, and remember I’m talking here about college-age and 20-somethings, they are more reserved because to them this is still a very personal thing. S*x to guys is crazy positions, dirty talk, in an elevator, cumming on breasts. While s*x to ladies is OMG-I’m-letting-this-guy-inside-me-this-must-be-forever-should-I-even-be-doing-this-am-I-doing-it-right-OMG-what-have-I-done.”

He added the much needed qualifier, “Before you freak out, yes, I’m generalizing, I understand there are different strokes for different folks and we all perceive things and experience things differently.”

The Good New Days

Nowadays, David and his guy friends keep things simple and sweet, while the ladies want to be more passionate than they used to be. He wrote, “My idea of casual s*x has turned into something tame, something I might be more apt to call lovemaking. I didn’t want to undervalue intercourse with meaningless words and acts of quick satisfaction. But ladies have become the complete opposite. By now they are in total control of their s*xuality, ready and willing to go after whatever it is that makes them tingle. They want to have crazy stories to tell at brunch the next day, while I just want to cuddle and talk.”

He concluded his scholarly thesis by saying, “If you think about this, it makes total sense. A 25-year-old guy is still immature; he’ll do it for the story, get off, and think nothing of it. A 25-year-old women, on the other hand, is thinking marriage, relationship, and future. But then you hit 30 and everything flips. And you would think this would be every guys dream – finally a gal who’s ready to get crazy in the sack! – but the highly s*xualized, just-learned-a-new-yoga-pose, 30-something lady will make you sore and wear you out. It’s not that they’ve given up hope on marriage and finding ‘the one’ – it’s simply that they are now independent and have figured out what makes their toes curl up. They are in control, and they will make you realize all the dirty, crazy, wild s*x you still reminisce about with your buddy was really just child’s play.”

Original by Emily Hingle