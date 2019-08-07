Internet in Italy: Pocket WiFi vs. Sim cards

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Italy is globally recognized as the country shaped like a boot. But there are many other important elements that make this nation one of the most visited countries in the entire European continent. Italian delicious and varied gastronomy, beautiful and colorful landscapes and interesting places that can be both romantic and historical at the same time are just some of the main reasons why everyone should visit Italy at least once in their life.

However, if you want to have a dreamed trip, you must have access to the Internet and keep in touch with your family and friends, update your social networks, and search interesting places to visit. Here we will tell you the best ways to achieve all those things with a single device. Keep reading and enjoy your trip!

Pocket WiFi Italy: MyWebspot Best MiFi Rental Service

This is a great way to stay connected. It is, for sure, the best alternative when you travel with more persons! A Pocket WiFi for Italy as my-webspot works without any SIM card with inside. It allows you to use an Internet connection with different devices at the same time. With a WiFi hotspot, you will be able to share the high-speed Internet with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.

Of course, there are other options in Italy like public WiFi connections or going to restaurants or cafés where WiFi is exclusively for their clients. But, as you should know, when using this type of WiFi networks, your personal information like your email address, location, and many other details are going to be exposed, and it can be dangerous for you.

That’s why our favorite option – and the one we will always recommend for travelers – is the pocket WiFi rental for Italy. Yes! In case you did not know it, you can rent a pocket WiFi and have unlimited Internet during your trip. Of course, you can buy your own WiFi hotspot and take it everywhere you want, but when going to this country, the best option is to rent a Pocket WiFi Italy and get unlimited data during your trip.

Now, let’s see all the benefits you will get with the Pocket WiFi Italy. We are sure you will prefer this option!

Unlimited Internet in Italy (24 hours a day)

High-Speed Internet

Shareable WiFi with up to 5 devices

Secure WiFi easy to use

No hidden costs – No data roaming

8 hours of battery life

Apart from all these benefits, you need to take into account that you can find the way to a monument to visit through your Google Map app with your Pocket WiFi Italy. You can also find a good trattoria by connecting to Yelp or Trip Advisor. Of course, you can call your loved ones with WhatsApp or Messenger to tell them the best moments of your trip and enjoy a secure WiFi network to book a show or activity safely.

Local SIM Cards in Italy

Many travelers tend to use this option when going to Italy. They usually search a lot of information on the Internet about SIM cards and data plans specially created for travelers. However, this part of planning your trip can be the most annoying – and sometimes difficult – part of traveling abroad. Although there are other ways to have Internet access and stay connected while you are there, we will show some of the best local SIM cards so you can decide which one is the best for you.

There are three main telecommunication operators: TIM, Vodafone, and Wind Tre. These providers offer different local SIM cards, especially focused on traveler’s needs and interests. Let’s check what they have for their subscribers:

TIM

TIM is the largest and more important telecommunication company in Italy. This provider is considered the best mobile network by Italians and foreigners. It has one of the best Internet connection speed in the whole country. TIM offers some of the greatest plans, and they have adapted them, especially for tourists.

TIM Italy and TIM Brazil have more than 100 million mobile subscribers, so it is one of the most recognized telecommunication groups in those countries. Let’s discover some of the most famous plans this mobile operator has:

TIM Tourist | 5GB

Data: 5GB of internet 4G

Free Chat: Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat

Calls: 200 minutes in Italy and abroad

Validity: 30 days

TIM Italy also offers a data-only SIM. It does not include calls or SMS, just data. This SIM has three different 28-days data plans:

Internet Start | 2GB

Internet Large | 5GB

Internet XL | 10GB

Vodafone Italy

This company is one of the most recognized mobile networks in the country. It has 26,000,000 mobile customers approximately. Vodafone Italy works in more than 200 countries for a total of 731 operators; about 150 of those operators allow users to reach the 4G-LTE coverage in 100 countries worldwide.

Many tourists prefer Vodafone Italy when going to this country because it has some of the best prepaid plans and also data plans for travelers. Here you have 2 of the most popular plans among tourists:

Vodafone Holiday | 2GB

Data: 2GB of the internet for Skype and Viber as well

Calls: 300 minutes to all Italian numbers and to your Home Country

SMS: 300 SMS to all Italian numbers and to your Home Country

Vodafone Italy also has a Data-only SIM. This SIM card does not allow calls or SMS; it only has data plans that are very useful for tourist. It has three main data packages:

Total Giga Digital | 30GB

Data: 30 GB + 15 GB Night data

Validity: 28 days

Giga In & Out | 20GB

Data: 20 GB + 20 GB Night data

Validity: 28 days

Total Giga | 50GB

Data: 50 GB + 50 GB Night data

Validity: 28 days

Wind

This is another mobile operator in Italy that offers great options for tourists. Wind Telecomunicazioni officially joined Tre Italy almost three years ago. It has been growing and becoming more popular, reaching a total of 27.1 million mobile customers.

Although it is considered the third-largest operator in Italy, Wind has interesting options and different plans for locals and foreigners. See some of their best offers:

All-Inclusive Unlimited | 5GB

Data: 5GB

Calls: 500 minutes

SMS: 500 SMS

All Digital | 5GB

Data: 5GB

Calls: 500 local minutes

SMS: Unlimited local SMS

Apart from these plans, you can also add data plans in case the previous options are not enough for you. Check out the data plans offered by Wind:

Internet No Stop | 1GB

Data: 1GB

Validity: 28 days

Internet No Stop Large | 2GB