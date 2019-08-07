We Present 8 Facts On Drake’s Latest Girl – Malaika Terry

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Her quickly growing popularity over the past few months is starting affect her life and now many people want to now a bit more who exactly is Malaika Terry, Drake’s latest sweetheart. The facts that we are going to present in this article contain a range of different information on her family, origin, social media etc.

She was born on March 6, 1996 and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Brampton, Canada was the place she was born, only to move to LA in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a model.

Malaika is of Irish and Jamaican ancestry.

She has a brother and a sister and both of them are on her Instagram profile.

The reason she became interesting to the media was a picture of her and Drake in May 2018. Speculations on their relationship immediately started to appear, until Mediatakeover exclusively found out that the two had been seeing each other casually for months. An insider from Drake’s team unveiled that ‘she even met his mother and all and even though Drake is a womanizer I think he found the one.’

She answered a question on her ask.fm account about motherhood. Somebody asked: ‘Do you want to have kids?’ She wrote: ‘Yeah I do, when it’s the right time with the right person.’

Malaika has two tattoos – one below her hip and the other on her wrist, written in Arabic.

From the moment people found out about her relationship with Drake, she has collected a great number of Instagram followers. Links to her social media accounts are below.

Instagram: @malaikaterry

Snapchat Name: @imcleopatravii

Youtube: youtube.com/malaikaterry