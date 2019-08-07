New Zealand – What you need to see

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For a lot of people, New Zealand is on the top of their list for places to visit. New Zealand has a lot of beautiful different places you can go to since it is an amazing and wild country. If you are planning to take a trip to New Zealand, you may want to know which places in New Zealand should be on your must-see list.

We have made a list of the top 5 best places to go in New Zealand.

Bay of Islands

The Bay of Islands is one of the best places to go in NZ for all kinds of water sports like sailing, fishing, etc. The Bay of Islands is about three or four hours by car from Auckland. This amazing region is made from 143 islands between the Purerua Peninsula and Cape Brett.

If enjoying the beautiful sights of Bay of Islands is not enough for you then try scuba diving with the many scuba training offers. You will be taken far out into the bay to explore the underwater world.

You may also enjoy the close-ups with marine life with the sea world tours. You will get to see dolphins and whales from the boat and if it is possible even swim with the wild dolphins. Before leaving the Bay of Islands make sure you see the Hole in the Rock. It is a giant opening in a rock formation that you can sail through with a boat if the tide is right.

Milford Sound

Usually called the “eighth wonder of the world”, the Milford Sound does hold up to this name and if you visit this region, you will see why. Formed during the Ice Age by glaciers, Milford Sound brings an epic scenery where cliffs rise from fjords while surrounded by giant mountains.

The best way to experience Milford Sound is via boat. There are plenty of sightseeing cruises you can go to which will show you all the sceneries like waterfalls and fjords and even wildlife such as penguins or dolphins.

Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland is probably one of the best places to go in New Zealand since it is both an international air-travel hub and the largest city in New Zealand. A lot of international flights at the Auckland Airport, which makes it the ideal place to start your exploration of NZ.

Waiheke Island

Only about 20 or 25 minutes by boat from Auckland is Waiheke Island, one of the most interesting places to visit in New Zealand if you are a wine lover. Even it is just a small island it is home to a lot of vineyards. You can go on a tour through all the vineyards where you can sample hundreds of different wines. There is a lot more you can do on this island than drink wine. There are a lot of amazing beaches and forests, so you will have plenty to do.

Christchurch

Even after the four large earthquakes during the time between September 2010 and December 2011, Christchurch made a great comeback. If you visit Christchurch you can see evidence of the city’s rebirth with new buildings that are made out of old shipping containers. However, most of its original attractions are still there, so don’t worry about missing out.