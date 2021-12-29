Internet’s Favourite Page ‘College Confessions’ Has Many Surprises for Teenagers in 2022

College days have been the best phase of everyone’s life. In childhood, every individual aspired to go to college and then earn great fortunes. In the process of growing up, completing studies and thereafter embracing professional culture has become every individual’s utmost priority. However, one can never forget the good old college days. After all, it has been the golden period in every person’s life. Right from scholars to the backbenchers, every person has a college story to resonate with while growing old. Targeting college students and having a dedicated social media page was something one could have never thought of. But in the highly competitive world where content is the king, ‘College Confessions’ is the page that has a platter of content for the students from every nuke and corner of the world.

Picking up the niche, the page has set its target audience. A majority of the content created on the page caters to college-goers. The unique content has seen ‘College Confessions’ become the #1 page on Instagram. The content on the page revolves majorly around the life and times of college students. In other words, the content is highly relatable to the students which make the page a popular name on the gram. Whether it is about students’ experiences in college life to the confessions made by the pass-out students, the page is guaranteed to be all things entertaining. Going by their Instagram page ‘@collegefessing’, a lot of the posts are sarcastic that will surely tickle anyone’s funny bone.

It is one of the key reasons behind ‘College Confessions’ having an incredible fanbase of more than 6 million on Instagram. Wonder how the page stays up to date with the latest trends? We tell you that ‘College Confessions’ was started by a student named Joe Ugenti during his college days. What merely began as a pass time for Joe happened to transform into a huge social media page. He says that the page’s engagement and the content picked up drastically after he heard and created content based on the experience of students during college.

Initially, ‘College Confessions’ began as an ordinary page where students could anonymously share their funny, sad or overwhelming campus stories. Joe felt that there was a need for an online platform where students could be free to express their stories of college. Over the years, the page has aced the game by bringing hilarious content for those who have joined the college or are yet to witness the crazy side of college life. Looking at the huge numbers the Instagram page has drawn, it is safe to say that ‘Collegefessing’ is the most loved page for people from the age of 16 to 21.

Leveraging the latest internet trends, the page has started creating loads of video content to reach out to a wider audience. On top of it, as and when new students enter college life, the page gets new ideas in terms of curating and creating content. “We have always got unique experiences from college students in the last few years. It has helped us more to come up with out of the box content ideas that are savage and pleasing to our audience”, quoted the founder. More so, the content created and curated by the page either makes one feel excited to enter college or makes one nostalgic about the memorable time spent in campus life.

If you thought that ‘Collegefessing’ is only about college students, then you are wrong. This content page gives a funny take on teachers as well. For instance, students share their confessions anonymously about the teachers they liked or disliked. Many users on the social media page even anonymously confess about their teacher crush during college days. “That’s what campus life was all about. Nothing can beat those cherishing moments one has spent during college. We are here to collate the best experiences and add a pinch of humour on the internet”, Joe further stated.

On the other hand, ‘College Confessions’ has attracted the attention of various brands from different verticals. The social media page has earlier collaborated with brands like Hinge, Bud Light Seltzer, IMGN, Atlantic Records, Warner Brothers, Kum & Go and several other startups. The way the page has grown has opened doors for more brand collaborations. “I am glad that ‘College Confessions’ has become a brand itself. We have created a niche that caters to all college students. We have praises coming in from everywhere with regards to the exceptional content that goes up on the page. Such compliments keep us going to push the envelope and bring innovative content”, added Joe.

Interestingly, in the last two years, ‘College Confessions’ has grown by leaps and bounds on Instagram. While the COVID-19 crisis turned out to be devastating for every business, it seems that social media channels saw robust growth during this time. As campus life saw a paradigm shift to the virtual space, there has been a lot of diverse changes college students have witnessed in these two years. The norm of working from home became a new normal, so did the concept of studying from home. This change has seen an array of entertaining content on the page with different experiences of students.

Nevertheless, ‘Collegefessing’ has had a spectacular journey of its own. The highly-driven content of the page has gotten tremendous love from people of all age groups. As Joe expands his team to serve engaging content, the social media page is all set to deep-dive in other avenues. ‘College Confessions’ is soon taking forward its business by starting a clothing line. While nothing is known about it, it is said that the founder coined the idea in the lockdown to establish an apparel brand for college students to get the best of fashion and accessories. On a concluding note, Joe Ugenti promises to take a notch by bringing creative content around college stories. He then said that ‘College Confessions’ will have a smashing new year with many innovations coming up for the audience.