Are Electric Scooters For Adults Street Legal In The UK In 2020

Electric scooters for adults became a big new thing in the past year. It seemed that all of the sudden, everyone was riding them. Electric scooters became popular very fast due to their practicality and convenience. They were smaller than cars but still more potent than bikes or regular scooters. You can get everywhere fast without any worries about whether you’ll find a parking spot. And we all know how irritating that can be. Many cities became overwhelmed with cars which makes us frustrated and forces us to find something more convenient. Constant traffic jams, taking hours to get to the other part of the city, and eternity to park the car led people to find a more practical solution. And it came in a form of an electric scooter which was a game-changer for many people.

On the other side, new problems occurred. Every new type of vehicle new has to fulfill certain criteria to get permission to be driven or ridden. And that is where electric scooters ran into a barrier. They were covered by the same legislation as motor vehicles but weren’t able to meet the same requirements. Due to that obstacle, it wasn’t legal to ride them on public roads in the UK for a long time. Although you were able to buy them, you weren’t able to use them. At least, until good news came. In July 2020, UK citizens finally got legal permission to ride electric scooters on public roads and pavements. One thing to be mentioned is that this legal permission only applies to rented electric scooters and not on the private ones.

What are electric scooters and what are their advantages?

Electric scooters are scooters with two wheels and small electric motors. It doesn’t have a seat and can carry one person that is standing. Electric scooters are a type of vehicles classified as personal light electric vehicles. And this group also includes cars and some other types of vehicles. It seems that people started loving them from the first day, so getting legal permission to ride them was a hot topic. They come in various designs and colors. You can find them at different prices, depending on your needs and possibilities. The same for all of them is that they make public transport less crowded.

Electric scooters are a good solution to reduce traffic jams, as well as frustration and anxiety among drivers. To ride an electric scooter you need to be at least 16 years old and own a driver’s license. Some electric scooters can be hired with a help of a smartphone app. That makes them more user friendly and easier to manage. Electric scooters have many advantages that made them popular, and people are becoming more and more interested in them. You can get everywhere fast, and they do not take up much space. With adequate legislation, they become an excellent solution for public transportation problems.

Where was the problem?

For a long time, electric scooters were here nor there since they didn’t meet the required criteria. But a lot has been done on this, to make it permissible. As personal light electric vehicles, electric scooters need to fulfill the criteria in connection to licensing, tax, and specific constructions. In the beginning, it was allowed for these vehicles to be ridden only on private land. And not on the public road, pavement, or cycle lane, for a good reason. The absence of adequate signalization and specific construction made them unsafe and a potential source of accidents. Since they were becoming more attractive, something had to be done about meeting the needed requirements.

The current situation in the UK

From July 2020, electric scooters were allowed to be ridden on the public road in the UK. The authorities decided they will allow the trial period until July 2021. During this time, the goal is to conclude whether electric scooters are a secure and adequate way of transportation. While the trial period is on, no private electric scooters can be ridden on the streets. Renting is the only option during this time. And if you want to buy yourself one, we certainly recommend being patient and waiting until next summer. Then you’ll have more information about the law regarding this field, so you’ll be able to make your final decision.

However, you can ride the rented one and enjoy all the benefits of this vehicle. There is an option to reserve an electric scooter with a smartphone app, which is a practical and easy way to ensure your riding time. You can charge your scooter on a battery-powered vehicle around the city. With renting, the options of riding low-quality scooters are eliminated. And that is also a good way to prevent any accidents and injuries. To ride the electric scooter, you need at least a moped or provisional license.

Another thing is that these vehicles can be used only on public roads and not on the pavements, which makes sense since they are considered motor vehicles. What was noticed after announcing the trial period is that people are becoming more interested with time. The current global pandemic had its impact on reducing the number of electric scooters on the streets. But everything will certainly be back to the way it was after the situation stabilizes.

What can we expect?

It is just a matter of time before electric scooters become completely legally permitted in the UK. And when that time comes, it will most certainly be possible to ride your private electric scooter. We recommend buying one from the UK retailer, which means it most likely fulfill all the legal criteria. You can check this amazing one on turboant.com which is lightweight, portable and has other great features. Maybe this one will be your choice and together you’ll welcome the new public transportation era.

Conclusion:

Electric scooters became a new interesting thing in the past year. They had a lot of obstacles in becoming a regular way of public transportation. But since people were more interested in them, a lot has been done in this field. From July 2020, electric scooters became legal in the UK. They can be ridden on the public road, hired through a phone app, and charged around the city. During the trial period, you can only use rented scooters but is certain that next year the things will change, and you’ll be able to ride your private electric scooter. These vehicles have a lot of advantages, which can help solve some of the public transportation problems. Electric scooters are our new future.