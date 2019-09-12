iPhone 11 is Out – Protect it With a Case

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Apple’s iPhone 11 is a feature-packed smartphone and a perfect combination of power, size, and style. It comes with the same triple-lens camera and power as the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it’s quite smaller. Its slim build, sleek glass body, and bezel-less display make this device a must-have.

You can easily hold the iPhone in a single hand and what’s probably best about it is the affordable price. However, glass is glass and having a shattered iPhone is a common and very disturbing sight. If you don’t want this to happen to your brand-new phone, you might want to consider protecting it. You definitely want to protect the glass body and the dual camera lenses on the back from scratches, dings, and damage.

Everything You Need to Know About iPhone 11

Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone 11 range and it will hit stores on September 20. The iPhone 11 comes with the same 6.1-inch screen like the iPhone XR with the same resolution and has launched alongside the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Nevertheless, iPhone 11 will run iOS 13 software out of the box and features two 12-megapixel sensors on the back, with the second one there for ultra-wide-angle shots and videos. It is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which seems to be the most powerful feature ever used on a smartphone.

As a successor to the iPhone XR, the new iPhone comes with a few improvements. It features two camera sensors on the back which allows you to easily jump between the two sensors even when shooting video. Additionally, you get the best graphics and performance thanks to the new A13 Bionic chipset.

The design is quite similar to the iPhone XR, but the iPhone 11 is available in six new colors and features the much-desired water resistance. Thus, you can now submerge the device in 2m of water for 30 minutes. The display is also pretty much the same as the iPhone XR, measuring 6.1-inches across and a resolution of 828 x 1792.

The iPhone 11 will be available to pre-order tomorrow, (September 13), but all devices from the iPhone 11 range will ship out to customers from September 20.

How to Protect Your iPhone 11?

Apple claims that the glass on the back which contours around the cameras is the toughest glass in a smartphone. However, no matter how strong the glass is, it is still prone to scratches and damage. We know that your new phone will look perfect just like it is, but you will definitely want to protect it. In order to do so, you will need a case for your phone and some of the best cases are already displayed at iLounge.

This new Apple iPhone model is one of the most advanced phones currently available. Besides the fact that is was made of the most durable smartphone glass, you don’t want to drop it. Plus, iPhones are notorious for cracking and no one wants to have a new yet cracked phone.

The back of the iPhone 11 is made of a bezel-less, all-around glass chassis which looks breathtaking. However, it requires a cover if you want to protect it against drop damage. There is a wide range of cases available that will help you protect your device. Cases don’t only safeguard your iPhone from scratches and dings, but they can also enhance the design of your phone or change its look completely.