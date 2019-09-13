iPhone 11 Pro Cases, News & Updates, Specs

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The tagline at the event that launched the new iPhone 11 Pro was “By innovation only”. The new high-end iPhone 11 Pro was designed to feature the best things Apple Inc. has to offer, with the new device being more powerful, having a new matte back finish that makes it quite distinctive, and with a camera that can do things that no other iPhone can.

The new iPhone looks quite similar to the iPhone XS that was released last year from the front – and Apple would likely content that it does not need to change a winning formula and that they do not see the need to change things just for the sake of getting a new look. However, the back is quite different and as previously mentioned, the matte effect and the larger camera makes the phone stand out instantly.

Apple stated that the upgrades inside are what counts and there are several of them this time. Obviously, the camera is the biggest upgrade and the smart technology inside the new A13 Fusion chipset ensures that there is more power.

The launch date was on September 10th, you can pre-order the phone on September 13th (which is today!), and the release date for this smartphone is on September 20th.

The newest innovation from Apple comes in three storage sizes with the 64GB option, joined with the default option that most people consider to be the best one, the 256GB, as well as the largest one 512GB of storage space. This year there is no 128GB storage size, which would probably be the best starting size for many people.

iPhone 11 Pro Specs

The following list is the specifications for the new iPhone11 Pro:

Weight: 188 grams Dimensions: 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm OS: iOS 13 Screen Size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 2436 x 1125 CPU: A13 Bionic Storage: 64/256/512GB Battery: 4 hours longer than XS Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP +12 MP Front Camera: 12MP Waterproof: IP68 Headphone Jack: None

iPhone11 Pro Phones Cases and Covers

As you already know, this phone comes with a big price tag. According to the experts from iLounge, one of the most important things that you should do when you get this phone is to buy a protective case or cover. Like with all other phones, you will have the opportunity of choosing between a simple, clear one or you can opt for various colorful designs that will make you stand out from the crowd even more.

Conclusion

The new iPhone might look the same as iPhone XS in front, however, the back with its matte finish and the camera lenses will surely make you stand out from the crowd. It is not only more powerful, but the cameras at the back will do a better job in capturing beautiful moments than any other phone you had in the past. Hence, if you are interested in purchasing the new iPhone 11 Pro, you can pre-order it today or you can wait for the official release date and get the device that will make your life easier.