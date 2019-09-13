Should You Go For Mediclaim?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Since the last decade, the term “Mediclaim policy” has developed a different definition altogether. According to advanced studies and researches, a shift to a drastic and rather unhealthy lifestyle is making people prone to various kinds of illnesses. Given that treatment can be a truly expensive affair, having a Mediclaim policy for your entire family can truly bring positive results.

Do You Need Health Insurance?

Expenses for medical treatment can be costly enough to wipe away your years of savings in a jiffy. No one wants to get financially ruined. Having a very fitting insurance to your aid can slash down the problem to a big extent. There are some more perks of going for a Mediclaim policy. For example, it is a big shield against unforeseen expenses. It would bear the medicine costs on your behalf as well. Moreover, the insurance companies offering cashless Mediclaim would enable you to get admitted to the enlisted hospitals without spending a penny. Also, quite contrary to the notion, the premiums of medical insurance are comparatively low. The best policy for family comes with a comprehensive plan. The process of claiming is quite effortless for most of cases. If you choose a trusted insurance company, then there is a rare chance of getting your claim rejected.

What to Expect from the best service providers

There are just too many health insurance providers to choose from. At times, people find it really confusing to choose one company amongst so many. You can find it even more bewildering when various insurance providers offer benefits which are too good to be true. Though there is no shortcut to getting confined to only one competent company, yet you must go for a company that offers certain privileges. To begin with, see whether your chosen policy offers both pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization offers.

Also, the best policy should offer coverage for consultation, medication, tests and investigations and the like that relates to your illness and ailments. Also, see whether it offers the cashless facility for at least selected hospitals across the country. Moreover, a competent medical providing company would offer reimbursement for ambulance charges, domiciliary costs, medical check-ups, room rents, and ICU procedure. Most of the premier insurance companies also accept in-patient care for beneficiaries under Ayush scheme. However, you can expect cash allowance too.

Considerations before buying Mediclaim policy

The most important things to consider before buying a policy include the cost of premiums, the benefit of no-claim bonus, waiting time for pre-existing health conditions, and also scope of co-payment. Also, check for the ratio of health settlement incurred, maximal age for claim renewal, add on options, if any, for a critical health condition as well as the list of networked hospital.

Mind the exclusions

A majority of policyholders tend to ignore a very important aspect. As a result, they end up experiencing untoward situations while filing claims. Exclusions are just part and parcel of policy. Even if they offer a wide array of coverage, they might not offer reimbursement for certain health conditions like sinusitis, gastric ulcer, joint replacement, hernia, especially when they are in the initial phase. Again, some might exclude costs involved in dental or cosmetic surgery, STD, eye issues, or HIV/ AIDS. So the trick is to go for a Mediclaim plan that offers fewer and more reasonable exclusions.

Don’t ignore the reviews

You need to take the reviews of products of different insurances similar to the way you treat reviews of products that you buy online. So, it is imperative to check whether your chosen insurance providers, as well as their products, are backed by generally positive reviews.

