A Guide for Choosing the Perfect Curtains for your Home

Choosing curtains is often a time-consuming and overwhelming process. However, once you find the perfect ones, they can have a huge impact and draw together the entire look and feel of the room. When choosing curtains and drapes, you should think about the function first and then the style. This will instantly narrow down your style options. Whether you want to create privacy, filter light, or add a pop of color, keep these four things in mind when choosing curtains:

Privacy and Lightning

Depending on the space, you should consider how much light you want to filter out or in. If you are choosing curtains for common areas such as the living room or kitchen, you should go for sheer curtains that will allow more light into the room. However, if you want more privacy and less light in rooms such as the theater room or bedroom, consider purchasing heavier fabrics. Keep in mind that you should choose curtains in a natural hue for rooms that have a lot of natural sunlight since the sunlight tends to fade curtains that are brightly colored.

Measurements

If you mount them properly, you will enhance the décor and make the room feel bigger. You should measure the height from the rod to the floor before hanging them. Keep in mind to account for the height of the rings and how much space do you want between the curtains and the floor. When you measure the width of the windows, consider how full you want the curtain to be. For a draped look, it should be 2 to 3 times as wide as the window and for a tailored look, the usual standard is for the curtain to be 2 inches wider than the window. Choose the length based on these types:

1. Brushing the window sill – for shorter curtains, the hem should slightly touch the window will.

2. Brushing the floor – they should be slightly touching the ground.

3. Breaking the floor – the edge of them should be 1 to 2 inches over the floor.

4. Pooling at the floor – they should be draped over the floor at 2 inches or even more.

According to the experts wahhingcurtain.hk, you should keep in mind that hanging curtains closer to the ceiling might add height to the room.

Material

When looking for the perfect curtains, the fabric is one of the key elements that you should consider. For a sunnier vibe, choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen. It creates an airy, casual feel in most rooms. And if you want a little bit more drama, choose heavier fabrics such as velvet or suede. They will block out the light and offer a more intimate space.

Style

Once you have finished with the elements mentioned above, it is time to choose a style that will complement your décor. Let’s take a look at some ideas:

1. Pull in a hue from the color palette with a patterned or solid window treatment.

2. Make a statement and go bold with a combination of patterns and colors.

3. If you want a subtle style, try neutrally patterned and colored curtains.

Conclusion

By following the tips from this article, you will be able to make the whole process of choosing curtains easier, less time-consuming, and less overwhelming. Hence, do not waste any more time and start from the first element in this article which is determining how much light do you want in each room.