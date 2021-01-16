Is Cryptocurrency Mining Damaging Your GPU?

Cryptocurrency mining is a high-power task, which needs complete power for long hours. Many people using their GPU have a common question about whether mining is damaging their device or not. Well, it is obvious to know because one cannot afford any damage.

In case of any damage, a user needs to spend a lot to repair or replace it. You might be curious to know whether it destroys your equipment or not. You can learn about different crypto websites from SpyreStudios and get an idea about the mining. One can do the process on your system but make sure that it should not produce too much heat that it gets failed.

It is vital to use the device properly to avoid any wear and tear. Many people are indulged in mining, and they are putting their graphics cards at considerable risk. Let us discuss how mining can affect your GPU and how you can prevent it.

How the Process Affects the Device?

Due to the advancement in the gaming world, the quality of GPU is quite improved. When it can handle high-quality games, then it can also handle the mining process. These graphic cards are manufactured with the ability to handle lots of computational pressure.

Crypto mining is a non-gaming activity in which you need a high-quality graphic card for complex computations. It is necessary for particle rendering.

Undoubtedly, the process of mining will degrade the quality of your hardware and affect its performance. If you experiment with a good device, then you will such results. There are chances of damage to devices like keyboards, cooling fans, and old hard drives.

With time, you need to spend money on repairs or replacements because you will not work with that equipment. But if you manage them properly, then you can save your hardware.

If you are using your device for long hours, it will affect your GPU, and hence, you need to take care of the components. You need to manage the produced heat to avoid any failure. When you know how to handle your equipment, then you will easily keep your device in a working state for many years.

Safe Operating Temperature for Mining

Undoubtedly, GPU can withstand high temperatures but not for a long time. If you are doing your task at a normal temperature for the whole day, it will not affect your device. But in case of high temperatures, the device will get damaged easily. There is a TDP level, which means your graphic card’s total power can consume if you are using it regularly.

The level is the maximum power that it can dissipate while working on normal applications. It is quite hard to detect the right temperature at which it can damage through mining. In modern devices, 75oC is normal, and you need to be cautious between 60oC and 69oC.

How to Prevent GPU Damage?

It is quite necessary to keep your graphic card cool to prevent any damage. You must go through the following methods to maintain safe temperatures.

1. Increase the Speed of the Fan

The fan in your system helps in cooling down the excessive temperatures and prevent your hardware from any damage. You need to increase the fan speed so that more air crosses your GPU.

Make sure that you increase the levels in limit because more speed can blow out the fans. It should be operated at a perfect balance and keep it under 80%. You cannot afford to lose your fan in the process of saving GPU.

2. Turn on the Air Conditioners in Your System Room

Not everyone can afford an air conditioner, but if you have one, then you must turn it on while mining. It will help in reducing the high temperatures and keep your device cool. If you cannot afford an AC, then you must open windows for proper cross-ventilation. The easy airflow prevents overheating in your room and hence, keeps your device cool.

3. Bring Some Space in Between Your Cards

If you are using more than one graphic card, it is vital to keep them in a specific space. In this way, more fresh air will be supplied around the machine. There will be fewer chances of overheating, and we need this thing to happen.

4. No Overlocking of GPU

Due to overlocking, GPU gets better hash rates, and it can stress your device too much. If you want to prevent it, then you should not overclock your graphic card.

You must search for the crucial settings and modify them for better results. The main aim is to consume less power and generate less heat. If your device satisfies all such things, then it is working fine.

5. Clean the Rig Regularly

You might keep your rig open all the time, and it gets prone to dust and debris. It is essential to clean the dirt to prevent overheating. When too much dirt collects on your device, then it can easily get damaged. You can turn off the miner once a month to make it clean properly.

When you thoroughly clean the device, there will be fewer chances of overheating, and you can easily manage it. Make sure that you keep on checking the status of dirt on your mining rig.

The Bottom Line

Cryptocurrency mining is a highly power-consuming operation, and it needs high-quality devices for better performance. It is crucial to keep the devices updated and clean to prevent overheating.

There are chances of device damage if you do not take care of it. There is a specific temperature, which your GPU can easily withstand. If the temperature goes above, then chances of damage increase. Consider all the tips mentioned earlier to prevent the wear and tear of the graphic card.

You cannot spend too much money on repairs or buying new equipment for mining. It is necessary to maintain your devices to make them run for many years. Overheating is the main reason behind the damage, and you need to handle it with care.